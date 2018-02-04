‘SNL: Donald Trump Declares Nunes’ Memo ‘Greatest Ever,’ Since The Declaration Of Independence

OMG! Donald Trump is back and POTUS says his State of the Union speech was better than Martin Lutor King’s ‘I Dream of Genie’ speech! Check it out!

Donald Trump (played by Alec Baldwin) returned to Saturday Night Live! This time, the pugnacious President called into his favorite show Fox & Friends (of course) to sing, well, his own praises! “But guys this memo might be the greatest memo since the Declaration of Independence, I don’t know, I haven’t read either one of them,” he declared, referring to now-infamous GOP memo that was touted as a bigger scandal than Watergate and turned out to be a dud. “Devin Nunes, I love that guy. So close, so close to earning his freedom!” Truly amazing! Head here for loads more photos from Season 43 of the hit comedy show!

This biting new sketch is precisely the brand of take-no-prisoners comedy that help SNL make a name for themselves over the decades. It’s also play an integral role in America’s response to Trump’s regularly shocking and appalling behavior. On Jan. 27, host Will Ferrell, 50, brought back George W. Bush to offer a hilarious commentary on the current POTUS. “According to a new poll, my approval rating is at an all-time high,” he said. “That’s right, Donnie Q. Trump came in and suddenly I’m looking pretty sweet by comparison. At this rate, I might end up on Mt. Rushmore next to Washingon, Lincoln and…I wanna say Kensington. I don’t know. But the point is suddenly I’m popular AF.”

They’ve even hinted at how they think Special Counsel Robert Mueller‘s investigation into possible Russian collusion during the 2016 Trump campaign as well concerns of obstruction of justice. Mueller himself (played by Kate McKinnon, 34) dropped by in the Jan. 21 installment. During Weekend Update, co-host Colin Jost, 35, asked Mueller about the possibility of being fire by Trump. “It’s a little late for that. The cat’s already out of the bag. And the bags full of… how do I say this… Michael Flynn‘s wiretaps.” Not exactly subtle predictions!

Just one more question from President Trump. #SNL pic.twitter.com/N1flm8DC2x — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) February 4, 2018

