Ronan Farrow Slams Kylie Jenner’s Birth Announcement On Twitter: See Savage Tweets

Kylie Jenner, 20, gave birth to her first child with Travis Scott, 25! And we know it’s a baby girl! We can’t handle all this amazing news! However, not everyone is basking in the news that a new Kardashian/Jenner has entered the world. Investigative journalist Ronan Farrow, 30, took to Twitter following the release of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s announcement to take this not-at-all-subtle shot at Kylie’s big day. “Congratulations on the birth of a happy, healthy series of monetizable social media posts,” he wrote. Yikes!

He went on to clarify that: “(Obviously I am also genuinely happy and congratulatory about the part where a healthy baby is born.) Since posting, Ronan appears to have thought twice about his tweets because they quickly vanished, but the damage was already done! We get it that the Kardashian’s over-the-top, constantly-on-camera lifestyle isn’t for everyone but this still seems pretty harsh just after Kylie’s baby arrived! Head here for stills from her touching pregnancy video!

As we previously reported, the stunning reality star welcomed her baby on Feb. 1! She confirmed the exciting news with a post on Instagram that read in part: “I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

