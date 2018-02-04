Keegan-Michael Key & Big Sean Make Life Simple In Funny SB Ad For Rocket Mortgage

Keegan Michael-Key and Big Sean entertain in Rocket Mortgage’s Super Bowl commercial by helping people live an easier lifestyle!

Keegan Michael-Key, 46, and Big Sean, 29. act as translators for life’s decisions in a new Quicken Loans commercial for Rocket Mortgage that aired during Super Bowl LII on February 4! The comedian translated complicated details from every day life, such as situations with your hair stylist, waiter, mortgage lender and dating app account. Then when he tried to help a father understand the Big Sean lyrics his son was singing, Big Sean, himself appeared to help out. “Last night I took and L / But tonight I bounce back” were the lyrics father questioned his son about. — He asked what “taking an L” was, when Keegan-Michael Key explained that it was when the rap singer takes a loss, and then bounces back; Hence the song titled, “Bounce Back”. Big Sean showed up to confirm that that was indeed what his lyrics meant.

Rocket Mortgage introduced their brand to the world at Super Bowl 50 in 2016. Rocket Mortgage made things simple so viewers could understand the details of life’s situations to be confident when looking for the right mortgage. Not to mention, Rocket Mortgage is completely online, so customers can get approved in minutes.

Super Bowl 52 has been nothing short of great commercials, as the tradition continues with epic ads. Celebrities have teamed up with brands to entertain millions of viewers who tuned into the big game. Tide’s ad featured David Harbour, who was coached by 4x Super Bowl champ, Terry Bradshaw. Amazon’s Alexa commercial featured a slew of stars including, Rebel Wilson, Cardi B, Cher and more. And, Steven Tyler acted as a racer driver for Kia. The Aerosmith frontman transformed into a younger version of himself to the beat of “Dream On.” These brands and more have shelled out millions just for a coveted Super Bowl spot.

