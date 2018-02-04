Don’t mess with Jennifer Lawrence The Oscar winner is the epitome of fierce in the ‘Red Sparrow’ Super Bowl trailer. Check it out now!

Red Sparrow unveiled a brand-new trailer in honor of the 2018 Super Bowl. This movie is already one of the most highly-anticipated films of 2018. Red Sparrow follows Dominika Egorova (Jennifer Lawrence), a Russian prima ballerina who finds herself becoming the newest recruit for the Sparrow School after a career-ending injury. This secret intelligence service takes young people like Dominika and trains them to use their bodies and minds as weapons. After a brutal training process, Dominika emerges as the most dangerous Sparrow the program has ever seen.

When Dominika comes across an American CIA agent (Joel Edgerton), she finds her life even more complicated. Is Dominika just using the agent to get information from him, or does she have real feelings for him? That’s the million dollar question. Feelings come at a price, though. “If she is compromised, she will be eliminated,” Matthias Schoenaerts’s character says in the trailer. But Dominika isn’t going down without a fight.

Red Sparrow is going to be an incredibly hot thriller. The movie is rated R for “strong violence, torture, sexual content, language, and some graphic nudity,” according to Collider. The movie also starring Charlotte Rampling, Mary-Louise Parker, and Jeremy Irons. Red Sparrow, which reunites JLaw with Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence, will hit theaters everywhere on March 2.

