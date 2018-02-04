Pink Spits Out Her Cough Drop Before Singing National Anthem At Super Bowl 52 & Fans FreaK

And the winner of Super Bowl LII is…Pink! She slayed the national anthem, and did so with the flu. Fans are freaking about seeing her spit out her cough drop before singing!

Pink‘s agenda for Super Bowl LII: spit out that cough drop and spit pure fire. The “What About Us” singer had the honor of singing the national anthem during the Super Bowl on February 4, and fans had no doubts from the beginning that she would absolutely slay it. A slight problem arose, though, when Pink contracted that vicious flu that’s been going around this winter just days before the big game. Not that this matters when you’re a total boss. Pink stepped out onto that field, spat her cough drop into her hand, dropped it onto the field, and launched into a total masterpiece of a performance.

And it was flawless. Don’t try to tell us differently! Only someone of Pink’s caliber could go from flu-ridden to superstar in one second. It’s not even surprising, just disappointing, that there are dudes online who are criticizing Pink for throwing out her cough drop. Have they ever tried to sing while sick — not to mention sing one of the most infamously difficult songs while sick? It could have been a disaster, and that cough drop probably helped save game day!

Her fans are freaking out about the already iconic moment, though. They flocked to Twitter almost immediately to praise their true queen for that power move. “Pink. Spits out cough drop. Slays.” and “Pink. Ditches the cough drop and hits a massive HR” were just two of the supportive (and impressed messages about the singer on Twitter. “HR” equals “home run” for you non-sportsball fans. Now, could we please get this women a Super Bowl halftime performance? Please and thank you!

Apparently @Pink has been sick. I bet it was a cough drop. What kind though? Ludens? Halls? Hmmmmmm pic.twitter.com/xo8rzvGj75 — Sarah Pepper (@realsarahpepper) February 4, 2018

Pink. Ditches the cough drop and hits a massive HR. — Phil Mackey (@PhilMackey) February 4, 2018

#Pink is all of us in highschool trying to hide their gum real fast, but the teacher catches you. #SuperBowlSunday #SuperBowl — ParrotNoir (@ParrotNoir) February 4, 2018

Ohhh @Pink pulling the cough drop out right before singing the National Anthem. You’re doing great, flu be damned! #SuperBowl — Kylie Bearse (@KylieBearseWX) February 4, 2018

.@Pink nonchalantly took out that cough drop….SANG that National Anthem, with the flu! Get it girl! #SuperBowl — Lauren Dawn Johnson (@LaurenDawnFox29) February 4, 2018

Shout out to all the dudes tweeting how classy Pink is for spitting out her gum. It was a cough drop assholes and she didn’t throw it on the ground. Would love to see you get up there with the flu and sing as well. Go eagles. — Stephanie Tinsley (@AgentTinsley) February 4, 2018

Despite a horrible battle with the flu 😷 pre game IV Pink crushed the Anthem 🎶 🇺🇸 Sucked on that cough drop to the last second 🎤 👏🏼🙌🏻👏🏼🙌🏻 — Scott Snyder (@djscream702) February 4, 2018

I love how @Pink just casually took her cough drop out her mouth on national tv 😂 #SuperBowl — Amanpreet K. (@fencystudio) February 4, 2018

*Pink spits out cough drop right before singing* Larry: "yeah, we've all been there" — Mere Dake-O'Connor (@meredithdake) February 4, 2018

Pink spat out a cough drop before her performance (not gum). I love her. — VF Castro (@TheVFCastro) February 4, 2018

i see you girl ditchin that cough drop two seconds before singing @Pink what a legend — Erin 👩🏼‍💻 (@ErinDoReMi) February 4, 2018

HollywoodLifers, were you as impressed as we were by Pink’s Super Bowl performance? Let us know!