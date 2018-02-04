See Pics
Pink’s Satin Super Bowl Outfit — Gorgeous Singing National Anthem

Pink looked absolutely incredibly singing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl on Feb. 4. Get the details on her look here!

Pink, 38, always stuns and Super Bowl 52 was no exception! Pink was born in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, and is a big Eagles fan, so this game was especially important to her! She wore a shiny silver jacket, white camo shirt, and wide-legged white pants. Her makeup looked so pretty, with pink cheeks and pink, glossy lips. Her hair was textured and chic. She wore stunning diamond star earrings that were truly special.

We think Pink sounded amazing, but unfortunately, she is very sick! She revealed on Instagram on February 3, “Trying to practice the flu away. I’ve been waiting to sing this song since 1991 when I saw my idol, Whitney Houston, own this song. And now, my chance has finally come. And it just so happens that this chance comes when I have two small Petri dish kids who literally cough INTO MY MOUTH and rub their snot on my cheek. You can’t write this stuff I swear!”

Oh no! At least she has somewhat of a sense of humor about this unfortunate situation! She continued: “I’ve arrived at another one of my dreams which is slowly becoming a sort of nightmare. I will tell you, this is one of the biggest honors of my life, singing this song in front of my family, my military family, my dad and brother and step mama and family and the world. And the EAGLES!?!?! I promise I will do my best, as I always do.” We think she killed it, and looked amazing while doing so!

