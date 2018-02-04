Philadelphia Eagles Pull Off Huge Upset To Beat New England Patriots & Win First Ever Super Bowl

The Philadelphia Eagles did it! Nick Foles and the rest of his team actually beat the New England Patriots, 41-33, to win Super Bowl 52 and bring Philly its first NFL championship!

Even though the weather in Minneapolis, Minnesota was only three-degrees Fahrenheit, the action of Super Bowl LII was red hot. It was probably one of the closest Super Bowls in recent history, as the Feb. 4 game between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles had everyone on the edge of their seat to the very end. Ultimately, it was Philly who ultimately prevailed, winning Super Bowl 52 — with a score of 41-33 — and the NFL Championship.

Seriously, give it up for both the Eagles and the Patriots because they played their hearts out. This game started out pretty even and stayed that way. The Eagles drew first blood, picking up three points in the first quarter. The Patriots responded with a field goal of their own. Nick Foles, 29, then connected with Alshon Jeffrey, 27, for the game’s first touchdown but they missed the extra point. From there, these two teams would stay neck-and-neck.

Philly was in the lead after the Halftime Show by Justin Timberlake, 37 (who didn’t have a Prince hologram but projected a video of the Minneapolis native on a giant screen. It was…interesting.) Yet, the Patriots would not let the Eagles build a huge lead. The fourth quarter started with Philly ahead, 32 to 26. Though, all the Pats need is one quarter to turn a losing game into victory – just ask the Atlanta Falcons from last year.

In fact, New England got its first lead of the game when Tom Brady, 40, found Rob Gronkowski, 28, in the fourth, putting the Pats up 33-32. Yet, the Eagles pulled off an amazing play, when Zach Ertz, 27, making an unbelievable catch for a touchdown! If that didn’t seal the game for the Eagles, a critical fumble by Tom Brady certainly did. The Eagles would pick up another field goal for a final score of 41-33.Congratulations, Philly! You just won your first Super Bowl ever!

The Eagles came into Super Bowl 52 as the underdogs, a moniker they adopted proudly. The teams made history as being the first No. 1 seed to be called an underdog in a NFL Playoff game (specifically, when they faced the Falcons). After going over the Dirty Birds, former-Patriot turned Eagles star Chris Long threw on an authentic looking dog mask, driving home the idea that they were “under dogs.” Fans soon got behind the fashion accessory.

“I don’t know if you heard, there was a little narrative this week that the media was pushing that evidently we were like not favored?” he said after the Eagles won the game, according NBC Sports. “So I (got) this mask. Somebody was like, ‘What’s up with the wolf mask?’ First of all, it’s a German shepherd. And it’s the underdog mask and I wasn’t going to field any questions but I decided I would field them in the dog mask.” Well, they’re underdogs no more!

