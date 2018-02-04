Philadelphia Eagles Celebrate Underdog Win Over New England Patriots — See Epic Pics

Party time! The Philadelphia Eagles cut loose after upsetting the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 52. Check out the wild pics.

They did it. The Philadelphia Eagles have plenty to party about. The Eagles are kicking off the party that all of Philadelphia will be enjoying as the underdog Eagles have upset Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in the 2018 Super Bowl. After the clock ran out, the Eagles players at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota let the world know that they are the best team in the world. After an incredible season and an epic win over the Patriots, the Eagles players went completely nuts on the field. Check out the amazing celebration pics.

They said it couldn’t be done, but they did it. The Eagles have won Super Bowl 52, on Feb. 4th, shocking the world. Led by backup quarterback Nick Foles, the Eagles racked up 41 points over the Patriots who could only put up 33. Then the party started. These guys deserve to enjoy their moment after coming back from losing their star quarterback Carson Wentz to a torn ACL late in the regular season. Spiking a football may be the perfect way to celebrate a touchdown, but when you win a Super Bowl, you must take things up to the next level. And that’s what these guys just did. Good for them. When winning a Super Bowl, the greatest feat in one of America’s favorite professional sports, you must celebrate your booty off and that is exactly what these guys did. Congrats to all the players on the winning team, enjoy your celebrations.

The combination of coach Bill Belichick and superstar quarterback Tom Brady, the New England Patriots have been unstoppable. But not against the Eagles, and the celebration shows all the hard work this team put into beating this hall of fame team. The coach, Qb combo have teamed up for an record-setting 5 Super Bowl wins, 4 of which Tom has earned MVP honors for but that was not enough to stop the Eagles. What a game.

