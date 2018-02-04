Eli Manning & Odell Beckham Jr. Win Super Bowl 52 By Recreating The Epic ‘Dirty Dancing’ Lift

The NFL itself just won Super Bowl 52’s ad race with an epic ‘Dirty Dancing’ scene thanks to NY Giants teammates Eli Manning and Odell Beckham Jr. Watch it here!

With every major company in America competing for the most buzzed about Super Bowl 52 commercial, it was the National Football League who came up with the most brilliant ad. In an epic remake of the classic dance finale from the 1987 flick Dirty Dancing, New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, 37, and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. 25, grabbed hands during a team practice, cha-cha-‘ed together and even did the incredible jump and lift that Baby did into Johnny’s arms at the end. Eli gave Odell the big lift above his head with both of the men smiling in the achievement! Cuties! These guys didn’t even make it to the playoffs, but they sure won the Super Bowl with this amazing ad.

At the end the tagline read: “To all the touchdowns to come,” OMG, what a way to get NFL fans stoked about the 2018-2019 season with this incredible commercial! While so many ads were released ahead of time, this one was a real treat as none of us saw coming. Two of the league’s best players doing something so completely the opposite of macho in an adorable dance together was perfection. They even did their routine to the iconic film’s theme “(I’ve Had) the Time of My Life” and it was exactly what we needed to break up the tense action between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles on the field. See pics from the best Super Bowl 52 commercials, here.

“Celebrations were a highlight of this season, and we had so many breakout moments where players showed their creativity together,” said Dawn Hudson, NFL Chief Marking Officer. “We wanted to keep that fun going for the Super Bowl and give our fans something to smile and laugh at that was just about football and how awesome it is to be part of a team.” Mission accomplished! Watching those two superstars do the sweet dancing made famous by Patrick Swayze, and Jennifer Grey was such an “OMG, is this really happening?” feel good moment that had every fan melting!

