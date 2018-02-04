What the wha? Eagles quarterback Nick Foles snagged a catch for a touchdown in Super Bowl 52. Check out the epic play.

What the heck just happened? Nick Foles, 29, did the impossible. The backup quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles just caught a pass for a touchdown late in the second quarter of Super Bowl 52 on Feb. 4th. At U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, thanks to the amazing balling of the Eagles QB, Tom Brady, 40, and the New England Patriots are actually losing. No NFL fan would ever guess that the Eagles would be beating the Patriots or that they would be winning after the Eagles quarterback received a touchdown pass, this is insane!

The quarterback’s job is to actually throw the passes, not catch them, which is what makes this play so incredible. What is even more incredible is that it is not the first pass thrown to a QB this Super Bowl. Tom dropped a pass in the first quarter in what would also would have been a touchdown. The pass caught by Nick, who is filling in for injured Carson Wentz, helped the underdog Eagles head into the locker room at the half with a 22-12 lead.

After the big play, Justin Timberlake took over for an amazing halftime performance that blew everyone away. Between the hilarious commercials, the epic plays and the all-time great Justin at half, this Super Bowl is proving to be one of the most epic shows ever. Bradley Cooper, Tina Fey and dozens of other celebrities all caught the action alongside the rest of the world. What an amazing game. Check out this catch by Nick!

Anyone have the Nick Foles receiving TD prop bet??? WHAT. A. PLAY CALL. pic.twitter.com/9hjJXR0jSs — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 5, 2018

