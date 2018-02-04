‘Infinity War’ Trailer: Captain America Gets A Badass New Shield In Super Bowl Promo

Brace yourselves, because ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ is going to be INTENSE. The Super Bowl trailer for the ‘Avengers’ movie proves none of us are emotionally ready for this rollercoaster. Watch it now!

First things first: Captain America has a new shield! If you’ll recall, Cap’s shield was destroyed during his intense fight with Iron Man in Captain America: Civil War, but Black Panther is helping Mr. Rogers out in the new Infinity War trailer. Once Cap gets his new shield, he’s ready to fight Thanos. The Avengers and all their friends aren’t going to go down without a fight.

Avengers: Infinity War is perhaps the most highly-anticipated Marvel movie thus far. Details about the movie are being kept under lock and key by the cast and crew. This has led to a lot of theories about what might happen in the movie, including the possible deaths of Tony Stark/Iron Man, Steve Rogers/Captain America, and Vision. Mark Ruffalo has also gotten fans worried with an Instagram post. He shared a photo on Feb. 2 and wrote, “Saw this on Reddit. Hhaha. My last day on IW. The final exit.” Then again, the actors in Marvel movies are notorious for throwing us off with spoilers, except the adorable Tom Holland. However, many of the actors’ contracts are up, so anything and anyone is fair game.

The movie will assemble almost all of your favorite Marvel characters. The Guardians of the Galaxy will finally be meeting the Avengers. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on May 4, 2018. Avengers 4, the last installment in the Avengers series, will hit theaters one year later on May 3, 2019.

