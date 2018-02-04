Gisele, Olivia Culpo & More: Meet The Wives & GFs Who Will Cheer On Patriots At Super Bowl

Behind these great athletes…are incredible woman! Take a look at the gorgeous wives and girlfriends of some of the New England Patriots’ biggest stars here!

Super Bowl LII is here! The New England Patriots are hoping to pull out their second championship win in a row at the big game on Feb. 4, and thanks to these ladies, they’ll have a solid cheering section. We’ve rounded up some of the Patriots WAGS in the gallery above, and you can click through to check ’em all out! Of course, the most famous Patriots couple is quarterback Tom Brady and model, Gisele Bundchen. The super hot couple started dating at the end of 2006, so she’s cheered him on for two of his five Super Bowl wins (2015 and 2017). Maybe this year will be number three! Tom and Gisele have two kids, Benjamin, 8, and Vivian, 5, together.

A newer buzzed-about Patriots couple is Danny Amendola and Olivia Culpo. Olivia was famously in a relationship with Nick Jonas from 2013-2015, and one year after they split, she confirmed her romance with Danny in May 2016. The two have been going strong ever since, and Olivia was excitedly in the stands for Danny’s 2017 Super Bowl win. Although she’s quite busy herself, she’s been an incredibly supportive girlfriend all season long. “She’s a great girl,” Danny recently gushed. “She’s loving and I’m lucky to have her.” Aww! Watch out, Tom and Gisele — these two are coming for you with their cuteness!

There’s more adorable football couples on the New England Patriots, though! Not only are the wives and girlfriends all totally gorgeous, they also work in a variety of professions — from former cheerleaders to nurses and doctors, this group of women is super well-rounded. Check ’em out in the gallery above!

