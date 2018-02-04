Travis Scott Is A Proud Dad By Kylie Jenner’s Side During Sweet Moments In Pregnancy Video

So sweet! Travis Scott proved he’s ready to be the best dad ever as he stayed by Kylie Jenner’s side during the pivotal moments of her pregnancy. See the adorable video here!

Aw! Travis Scott, 25, couldn’t have been a more doting dad-to-be to his bundle of joy when he spent time with Kylie Jenner, 20, during her most heartwarming pregnancy moments, including at ultrasounds and in the delivery room. The precious times were captured in the sweet YouTube video Kylie posted on Feb. 4. From being affectionate with Kylie in the first months of her baby journey to looking nervously excited in the hospital room on Feb. 1, the day of the birth, the proud father captured our hearts and definitely proved he’s ready for his new baby girl!

Kylie’s surprise video to her followers answered a lot of questions about Travis’ part in the pregnancy and we couldn’t be happier to know he’s ready to take on the huge role! The video showed clips of Kylie spending time with Travis’ excited family as well as Travis, Kylie, and Kylie’s mom Kris Jenner, , listening to the baby’s heartbeat during an ultrasound. Travis can also be seen rubbing and kissing Kylie’s baby bump as he lovingly gazes at her during the holidays and perhaps the sweetest of all the Travis video moments is when he is next to Kylie in the hospital while she’s in labor. He looks to the camera and smiles a big smile when he’s told he’s going to get to meet his little girl.

Travis further proved he’s as proud as can be when he posted about his new daughter shortly after Kylie made her official announcement. “2.1.18 4 ever New rager in town. !!!,” he tweeted. There’s no word yet on what Travis and Kylie have decided to name their new love but with how loving these parents are, we’re sure they’ll give her a name with meaning!

Congrats to the happy couple on their new daughter!

