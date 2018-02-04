Kylie Jenner Hears Baby’s Heartbeat & More As She Reveals Pregnancy Journey In Sweet Video

Leave it to Kylie Jenner to shock the world with her pregnancy announcement on Feb. 4! She shared a video of the entire journey through pregnancy on her Instagram.

OMG! Kylie Jenner announced on Feb. 4 that she gave birth to a gorgeous, healthy daughter. While in her reveal she admits that she “kept everyone in the dark” for the last nine months, she released a montage of snaps, photos and videos dedicated to her daughter and for the world to see. The video opens with Kylie’s mom, Kris Jenner, giving birth to Kylie just twenty years ago. Then, Kylie’s BFF Jordyn Woods reveals how she first found out her friend was pregnant — when Kylie secretly took a test when the two were in the bathroom!

When talking about Travis Scott, Kylie’s boyfriend and the father of the baby, Jordyn says the two “just hit it off. Chemistry,” and the montage goes on to show Travis and Kylie secretly meeting up late at night, in disguise or in hiding, throughout the pregnancy. Both Travis and Kylie attend ultrasounds together, share the pictures of the baby with their parents and more in the 11-minute video. Of course, there are tons of gorgeous, full-body selfies of Kylie showing off her bump, and her friend Anastasia Karanikolaou laughs while revealing that Kylie wanted this since she was 15 years old!

The video also gave a glimpse into Kylie’s pinked-out baby shower, which did indeed happen like we thought, with a huge pink rose wall, and tons of photos we hope to see soon! Then, Kylie shows a short shot of she and Khloe doing a pregnancy photoshoot together, before getting a view of Kylie’s full dinner plates, confirming our inside scoop of her pregnancy cravings.

Finally, Kylie shows off her baby girl’s huge closet (obviously) and her holding Kim’s newborn Chicago for the first time! This was also the first time we have seen Kim’s baby Chicago! Kim lightens things up by telling Kylie she’d like to “school her in what her vagina is about to feel like.” LOL. Kris tells the camera, speaking to Kylie’s unborn child, “You’ve got the best mom. This is such a blessing, this is going to be the most amazing journey,”

In the end, we see Kylie being taken to the maternity ward in the hospital, on Feb. 1, ready to give birth. Similarly to the beginning, the video ends with Kylie in labor, Kendall Jenner Facetiming into the hospital room, Travis sitting at Kylie’s bedside, the whole family in the room, and Kylie pushing to deliver her baby girl. “You ready?” the nurse says before we hear Kylie’s baby cry out. The video ends with a quick glimpse of Kylie holding her baby, with perfect lashes, before revealing their girl is 8 lbs, 9 oz, born at 4:43 PM on Feb. 1. We are SO happy that mommy & baby are healthy! Congratulations!