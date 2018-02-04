Kylie Jenner Gives Birth At 20 Years Old: Star & Travis Scott Welcome 1st Child

It’s official — Kylie Jenner’s a mom! After keeping her pregnancy under wraps for months, the star’s given birth to her & Travis Scott’s 1st baby. Get the exciting details!

After MUCH anticipation, Kylie Jenner, 20, has given birth to her very first child, she announced on Instagram. The reality star and her baby daddy Travis Scott, 25, welcomed their precious bundle of joy on Feb. 1, and we can only imagine how excited they must be! Kylie was super shy during her pregnancy, hiding out and keeping the news a secret for months, but now that the baby’s born, she’ll hopefully be a bit more open with her fans. Either way though, this is certainly a happy time for the entire Kardashian clan! Click here to see pics of Kylie and Travis together.

In her post, she apologizes to her fans for keeping them in the dark for so long, but explains that she needed to prepare for motherhood outside of the limelight. “I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness,” she explained. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. my beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and i just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this i could burst! Thank you for understanding.” AWWW. See her whole announcement below!

News of Kylie’s pregnancy first broke in September, but while the makeup mogul reportedly told her family and a few select friends, she remained completely closed-lipped when it came to her fans. She did however, drop hints here and there over social media, at one point even teasing her pregnancy with pregnant sister Khloe Kardashian, 33, during one of her lip kit videos. Discussing their lip gloss collaboration, Khloe exclaimed, “We created them! It’s our baby together. We have eight!” Kylie responded with a sly smile, “I know, we have so many babies.” “I know,” Khloe said. “Who knew?” Ky asked at the end, remaining coy.

♥️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 4, 2018 at 12:27pm PST

While Kylie may have wanted her pregnancy to remain hidden, the truth is, it was the worst-kept secret in Hollywood! The fact that Kylie remained completely out of the public eye during it — not even appearing on her family’s famous Christmas card — only added to people’s suspicions. But now that the newest Kardashian-Jenner has arrived, we’re sure fans are even MORE eager to hear about Kylie’s journey!

