Kraft’s Super Bowl Ad Features Pics Of Real Families On Game Day & It’ll Make Your Heart Smile

Kraft’s Super Bowl LII ad went where no commercial’s gone before! Showing sent-in pics of real families in real time, the ad gave a whole new meaning to ‘Game Day.’

Kraft did something TOTALLY unique for their first-ever Super Bowl commercial on Feb. 4. Airing during the second half of the game, the ad was put together in real time and featured regular “real families” enjoying football’s biggest night in their own ways. Instead of having a celeb star in their commercial, they chose to call on their consumers, asking for photo submissions via social media. The result? An utterly heart-melting message that was not only creative, but also entertaining, AND adorable. Click here to see pics from Super Bowl LII.

The ad began with the words, “You showed us how you family,” written in white across a blue screen. It then read, “Now we’re showing the world.” With that, the submitted photos began to appear on the screen. The voiceover stressed that there’s “no right way to family,” and the sweet photos they shared, perfectly illustrated that message. The cutest images? All the ones showing babies and little kids of course!

The packaged food company accepted pics between the hours of 6 am and 8:30 pm on Feb. 4, and they fit as many of the photos as possible into their 30-second time slot. “We want to see a broad array of all the ways people ‘family’ on game day,” Anne Field, Kraft director of brand building, told Adweek last week. “We’re giving the stage to real families. You could be in it. No matter who you are. No matter how you ‘family.’” The ad was handled by Leo Burnett Chicago, and all photos with the hashtags #FamilyGreatly and #KraftEntry were in the running to be broadcasted to millions of viewers. Pretty brilliant, right?

Thank you to today’s real MVP… you! You helped show the world that there’s no one right way to family, there’s your way. And that’s a pretty great way. #FamilyGreatly pic.twitter.com/ymhc4qyfh8 — Kraft (@KraftBrand) February 5, 2018

Using the word “family” as a verb, Anne explained that Kraft was looking for how families uniquely interact. “How you dance, how you cheer, however you ‘family’ is great in our eyes,” she explained. And boy did the winning families rise to the challenge! The spot was part of Kraft’s larger campaign called Family Greatly, which focuses on parents’ concerns about not being perfect.

“We spent a lot of time getting to know consumers and listening to what matters to them now,” Anne said. “We found this tension, and people thinking there’s a lot of pressure on them to be perfect … Because the [Kraft] brand has been around for so long, it’s often been a part of the theme that might have put that pressure on people. It was around when there was this stereotypical family dynamic.” The brand director added, ““We have continued to change and evolve for the modern family.”

