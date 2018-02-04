News
Hollywood Life

Katy Perry Looks Back At 2015 Super Bowl Halftime Show & Gives Shoutout To Justin In Touching New Post

Katy Perry
REX/Shutterstock
Michael Jackson Pop superstar Michael Jackson performing during the halftime show at the Super Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. Quincy Jones sued Jackson's estate, claiming that he was owed millions in royalties and fees on music that's been used in post-death Jackson projects including the "This Is It" concert film. Jones produced Jackson's "Off the Wall," "Thriller" and "Bad" albums Michael Jackson-Estate, Pasadena, USA
N SYNC SPEARS TYLER Singer Britney Spears, flanked by Steven Tyler of Aerosmtih, second from left, and hip-hop star Nelly, second from right, join 'N Sync members Justin Timberlake, far left, and Lance Bass, far right on stage for the halftime show of Super Bowl XXXV, in Tampa, Fla SUPER BOWL, TAMPA, USA
Singer Justin Timberlake (r) Puts His Hand On Janet Jackson's Right Breast Just Before It Was Exposed During the Halftime Show at Super Bowl Xxxviii in Houston Texas Sunday 01 February 2004 Usa Super Bowl - Feb 2004
Prince Prince performs during halftime of the Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami. A posthumous honorary degree from the University of Minnesota is in the works for music legend Prince. The university's regents are set to vote, on bestowing an honorary degree from the College of Liberal Arts to Prince Rogers Nelson, who made his home in Minnesota Prince Honorary Degree, Miami, USA View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.

So thoughtful! Katy Perry just sent Justin Timberlake a sweet message prior to his Super Bowl Halftime show! Check it out!

Super Bowl Sunday has arrived and for some, it comes with a hint of nostalgia. Katy Perry, 33, just shared a post looking back at her 2015 Super Bowl Halftime show performance (where Left Shark first debuted). In it, she also told Justin Timberlake, 37, to enjoy his upcoming show! We always knew Katy was a classy lady but this thoughtful post confirms it! Head here to take a look back at some of the best Super Bowl Halftime show performances of all time!

“3 years ago I was given the opportunity to make over 120 million people smile,” she captioned a photo of herself rocking the stage in 2015. “I will never forget the feeling before I took the stage… somewhere between what possibly felt like giving birth or the edge of death, neither I’ve known but could imagine… it’s intense and beautiful. I am eternally grateful for every day I get to use my gift and that you all continue to press play. Big shout out to my good friends @lennykravitz and @missymisdemeanorelliott for bringing INCREDIBLE style and sparkle to the stage that night. Enjoy the special moment @justintimberlake.” Wow!

HollywoodLifers, did you love Katy’s post as much as us!? Share your thoughts and reactions in the comments section below!