Details
Hollywood Life

Justin Timberlake & Janet Jackson’s Super Bowl Wardrobe Malfunction: What Really Happened

justin timberlake janet jackson
REX/SHUTTERSTOCK
JACKSON TIMBERLAKE Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson are seen during their performancs just before he pulled off the covering to her right breast, which was partially obscured by a sun-shaped, metal nipple decoration during the half time performance at Super Bowl XXXVIII in HoustonSUPER BOWL JANET JACKSON, HOUSTON, USA
JACKSON TIMBERLAKE Entertainer Janet Jackson, left, covers her breast after her outfit came undone during the half time performance with Justin Timberlake at Super Bowl XXXVIII between the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots in Houston SUPER BOWL JANET JACKSON, HOUSTON, USA
Singer Justin Timberlake (r) Puts His Hand on Janet Jackson's Right Breast Just Before It was Exposed During the Halftime Show at Super Bowl Xxxviii in Houston Texas Sunday 01 February 2004 United States Houston Usa Super Bowl - Dec 2004
Singer Janet Jackson's Right Breast is Exposed As Singer Justin Timberlake (r) Watches at the End of the Halftime Show at Super Bowl Xxxviii in Houston Texassunday 01 February 2004 Epa/rhona Wise Usa Super Bowl - Dec 2004 View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.

With Justin Timberlake headlining the 2018 Super Bowl Halftime Show, we’re taking a look back at Nipplegate. Here’s everything you need to know about JT and Janet Jackson’s infamous ‘wardrobe malfunction.’

Justin Timberlake, 37, will be heading back to the Super Bowl on Feb. 4 to headline during halftime, but it isn’t the first time he’s taken that specific stage. In 2004, he was brought on by Janet Jackson, 51, as a guest, and what went down will live in infamy forever. It’s been 14 years since the “wardrobe malfunction” took place, so it’s OK if you’re a little rusty on the deets. Here’s exactly what happened, and why it’s still infuriating people all these years later:

What Happened

On Feb. 1, 2004, Janet headlined the show, and performed a medley of her hits, “All For You,” “Rhythm Nation,” and part of “The Knowledge.” Then, JT came on stage as a surprise guest for a duet of his track, “Rock Your Body,” which they both danced suggestively to. When Justin got to the final lyric, “I’m gonna have you naked by the end of this song,” he reached over to the singer’s chest, pulled off part of her costume, and revealed her jewelry-covered nipple in one fell swoop. The camera cut away, and the lights went down. You can watch the entire performance below, but the incident happens just after the 12 minute mark.

The Aftermath

Nipplegate, as it has come to be called, is the reason why all live performances since then have been filmed with a five-second broadcast delay. The FCC also received more than 500,000 complaints and fined CBS $550,000. A federal appeals court eventually threw out the fine, but the case wasn’t officially resolved until 2012.

The NFL, CBS, and MTV, which produced the halftime show, all apologized for the incident. “The tearing of Janet Jackson’s costume was unrehearsed, unplanned, completely unintentional and was inconsistent with assurances we had about the content of the performance. MTV regrets this incident occurred and we apologize to anyone who was offended by it,” the company stated. MTV then later put the blame completely on Janet when Tom Freston, the company’s chief executive at the time, told Reuters that she “engineered” the stunt.

The weekend after the 2004 halftime show, they were both slated to appear at the Grammy Awards, and while the “Man of the Woods” singer’s performance occurred as planned, CBS allegedly uninvited Janet. The “Nasty” singer’s music and videos also went on to be banned by MTV, VH1, and various radio stations.

Justin & Janet’s Responses

Justin and Janet both issued their own apologies the following day. “I am sorry if anyone was offended by the wardrobe malfunction during the halftime performance at the Super Bowl. It was not intentional and is regrettable,” JT said. “The decision to have a costume reveal at the end of my halftime show performance was made after final rehearsals,” Janet wrote in a statement. “MTV was completely unaware of it. It was not my intention that it go as far as it did. I apologize to anyone offended — including the audience, MTV, CBS and the NFL.”

The “Can’t Stop The Feeling” star backpedaled a few days later, suggesting that he was an innocent victim — essentially letting Janet shoulder the blame. “The fact of the matter is, I’ve had a good year, a really good year, especially with my music, even me personally. I don’t feel like I need publicity like this,” he told KCBS. “And I wouldn’t want to be involved with a stunt, especially of this magnitude. I immediately looked at her, they brought a towel up onstage, I immediately covered her up. I was completely embarrassed, just walked off the stage as quick as I could.”

Why It Matters Today

Justin being tapped to come back to the Super Bowl is just one of many examples of how Nipplegate unevenly impacted his and Janet’s careers. People are outraged by how Janet received the brunt of the blame, and her career suffered the consequences, all while the “Sexy Back” singer went unscathed. After the former ‘NSYNC member was announced to be this year’s headliner, a petition was started to stop the performance and the hashtag #JusticeForJanet began trending. Fans have since suggested that Justin should bring Janet out as a special guest, but it doesn’t look like that will happen. “To be honest, I had a ton of grand ideas about special guests,” he said in a press conference. “From *NSYNC to Jay [Z] to Chris Stapleton to Janet, but this year I’m just excited — my band, the Tennessee Kids, I feel like they’re my special guests and I’m excited this year to rock the stage. It’s gonna be a lot of fun.” Janet deserved so much better.

HollywoodLifers, how do you feel about Justin performing at the 2018 Super Bowl?