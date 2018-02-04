Joseph & Kendra Duggar Reveal The Sex of Their Baby — Are They Having A Boy Or A Girl?

Congrats are in order for Joseph & Kendra Duggar! The couple announced whether their baby will be a boy or a girl. Find out the sex of their first child here!

Joseph Duggar, 23, and his wife Kendra Caldwell Duggar, 19, just announced that their first child is going to be a BOY, Us Weekly confirmed! “Wow! We are so happy to learn that our firstborn is a boy!” the couple told the magazine. “Our minds are already racing toward all the future memories to be made with this little guy! Most of all, we are already asking God to bless him and help us grow him into a loving and faithful follower of Christ!” Congrats to the future mom and dad! Click here to see pics of the expectant parents.

Joseph’s brother John David Duggar, organized the gender reveal by mixing tannerite with blue-colored powder. The Duggar family watched on as John David — who has undergone extensive firearms and gun safety training — shot a bullet 200 yards into the explosive substance, sending up a cloud of blue. The mom-to-be posted a photo of her and her husband standing with the colorful explosion to her Instagram. “We’re having a son! I’m especially excited to develop a mother son relationship with my little man. We’re so excited to step into this new stage in life. Pray for us for a safe delivery and healthy baby. #itsaboy #babyDuggar,” she captioned the adorable pic.

The couple announced they were going to be parents on Dec. 18, when they confirmed to Us Weekly and shared the sweetest photo celebrating their excitement. The Counting On stars walked down the aisle on Sept. 8, 2017 in an intimate ceremony at the First Baptist Church in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Kendra’s father, a pastor, is the one who did the honors of marrying the loving pair. Congrats again, Joe and Kendra!

