John Stamos: 1st Pics Of Caitlin McHugh’s Wedding Gown & His Tuxedo — So Romantic

Congrats are in order for John Stamos, 54, and his pregnant fiancee Caitlin McHugh, 31! The beautiful couple were married at the Little Brown Church in Studio City, CA on Feb. 3 and they looked happier than ever during the incredible ceremony! The bride was stunning in a strapless ball gown style wedding dress with her dark hair down in loose curls and matching pearl earrings while her groom looked dashing in a classic navy blue tuxedo with a bow tie. SEE THE PICS HERE! After the ceremony was over, the married duo headed off in a vintage white Rolls Royce and smiled for cameras as they both gazed out the back window.

The day before their big day, Caitlin made headlines when she was shockingly robbed of $165, 000 worth of Neil Lane jewelry that she had out on loan at her bungalow in the Beverly Hills Hotel. It happened while she was out to dinner and she realized upon her return. John reportedly made sure to head over to the hotel to comfort his bride-to-be at the time while they spoke with authorities about the terrible incident.

Despite the scary robbing, these two happily made it down the aisle just one day later. John and Caitlin’s new nuptials were just one exciting thing they had to look forward to in the new year. The newlyweds are also going to be parents to their first bundle of joy in the Spring of 2018 and they looked ecstatic on the red carpet at the recent Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 21 as they posed for pictures while John lovingly kissed Caitlin’s adorable baby bump!

