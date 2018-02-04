Janet Jackson Fans Shower Her With Support During Justin Timberlake’s Solo Halftime Show

Fans and celebs alike are furious with Justin Timberlake for not inviting Janet Jackson to perform with him during the Super Bowl Halftime Show! See their tweets.

Are you upset with Justin Timberlake for not inviting Janet Jackson to perform with him during the 2018 Super Bowl Halftime Show? If so, you’re not alone. Immediately upon the conclusion of Justin’s performance on Feb. 4, during which he performed that #Nipplegate song “Rock Your Body”, many Janet fans — including celebs like Empire‘s Jussie Smollett — took to Twitter to show their support for her. In case you’re unaware, Janet’s career took a major hit, following her infamous Halftime Show performance with Justin in 2004, when he mistakenly ripped her bra off to reveal her bare nipple on live TV. While both stars apologized for the mishap, Justin later claimed he was an innocent victim, and in turn, put most of the blame on Janet. Because of this, fans thought Justin should have invited Janet to perform with him during this year’s Halftime Show — as a way to make things up to her. But alas, he did not. And now, fans are furious.

“Happy #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay 🙌🏿👸🏾🙌🏿 #GreatestLivingEntertainer #JanetJackson,” Jussie tweeted, while OITNB star Laverne Cox wrote, “Living for #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay. we love you Miss Jackson. It’s all for you. When we think of you nothing else seems to matter. Get us all together again in this Rhythm Nation.” Just as well, a fan explained why they love Janet so much, saying, “Janet released a whole album, went on tour, decided to PAUSE to have a fresh baby at age 50, dropped that billionaire hub, and went back out on tour like nothing happened. Your fav could never.” See more tweets below!

While many fans held out hope for Janet to make an appearance during Justin’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, she released a statement on Feb. 3, saying she would not be performing, so her absence wasn’t a total surprise. But it still stung. “To put to rest any speculation or rumors as to whether I will be performing at the Super Bowl tomorrow: I will not,” Janet told TMZ. “Thank you for your support and I do look forward to seeing you all very soon.” But just hours before she released her statement, Janet’s father Joseph Jackson, 89, told the New York Post that Justin should have invited Janet to join him on stage. “If he’s such a gentleman, he’d make sure Janet [Jackson] is there,” he said. Clearly, fans couldn’t agree more with Joe Jackson.

