Super Bowl 52: How To Watch The Patriots Vs. Eagles NFL Championship Game Online

Hut-hut-hike! Super Bowl 52 is here! The NFL championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots will be epic, so find out how to watch it online for free!

The NFL’s biggest game is finally here. The New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles will go toe-to-toe in the center of U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Feb. 4, 2018. This game is a chance for Philly to win its first Super Bowl or for Tom Brady to add another trophy to his case at home. Plus, Pink will sing the national anthem, Leslie Odom Jr. will perform “America the Beautiful” and Justin Timberlake will light up the Halftime show. It all kicks off on NBC at 6:30 pm EST / 3:30 pm PST, according to Vulture. For those who aren’t going to a sports bar or have cable at home, there’s still a way to watch.

NBC.com and NBCSports.com will have a working live stream of the game. Vulture claims that there “is no fee and you don’t need a cable logon.” For those watching from their phone, the game will be available via the NFL Mobile and Yahoo Sports app. The NFL app stream is “now available to users with any mobile carrier.” In the past, this was only available if you were a Verizon customer.

For fans outside the United States, things get a bit tricky. The NBC apps won’t work outside the US borders. Yet, with the NFL’s popularity rising across the pond and up in Canada, will they just have to wait for the highlights? Nope. For England, the Super Bowl will air on BBC One and Sky Sports, according to The Verge. Online streams will be available on the BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport and Sky Go apps. Brew some strong coffee or tea because the game starts 11:30 PM in London.

Canadians, don’t fret. The game will be on CTV, CTV Two and TSN. Online, the CTV Go app will have a stream for those who want to watch on their tablets or devices. Other countries will have to go to the NFL website and find the “Foreign Language Broadcasts” sections to determine their streaming/broadcast method of choice. Hopefully, every fan can catch every second of what should be an exceptionally fun game (fingers crossed.)

