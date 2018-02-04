Gisele Bundchen’s Natural Glam Cheering On Husband Tom Brady In The Superbowl

Go Pats! Gisele showed her team spirit by dressing in a Patriots shirt, with her hair in loose waves, while watching the Super Bowl on Feb. 4.

Gisele Bundchen, 37, looked so gorgeous while cheering on Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady, her husband of nine years, along with the rest of her stunning family on Super Bowl Sunday! The game took place in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Feb. 4, with the Eagles and the Patriots battling it out for the ultimate title: Super Bowl Champions. The Brazilian supermodel looked so cute at the game, dressed in jeans and a Patriots shirt with the number 12 in rhinestones. 12 is Tom’s number, obviously! Her beauty and fashion look was casual, fun, and perfect for the occasion! Her makeup was minimal, but her skin looked perfect and glowy. Her lashes were long with darkened with just a bit of mascara mascara and her lips were that gorgeous just-bitten pink color. Her hair was in undone waves, and in a center part.

No one but Gisele could look so effortlessly glamorous in jeans, Ugg boots, and barely-there makeup! Gisele looks great no matter what she wears, or how she does her hair! In fact, she’s on the February cover of Vogue Italia, wearing absolutely no makeup! She wrote on Instagram, “Sunday early morning with no hair, no makeup at home for @vogueitalia.” She’s so naturally stunning, she can pull it off! Gisele also appears in the Spring 2018 campaign images for Versace, alongside models Naomi Campbell and Gaia Gerber. It’s obvious this model isn’t slowing down anytime soon!

Let’s go Pats!!!! ❤️💙 A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Feb 4, 2018 at 12:42pm PST

