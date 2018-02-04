Gary Oldman’s Ex Wife Accuses Him Of Beating Her Up With A Phone During ‘Nightmare’ Marriage

One of Gary Oldman’s ex-wives is has stepped forward to claim the acclaimed actor allegedly physically and emotionally abused her during their rocky marriage.

Donya Fiorentino, 50, who was Gary Oldman‘s third wife, is speaking out about their marriage and insists she allegedly endured years of abuse from the talented actor before he won a custody battle for their two sons, Gulliver, 20, and Charlie, 18. Donya has never spoken out publicly about what she calls her “nightmare” of a four year marriage with 59-year-old Gary which led to a vicious court battle where she claimed Gary once allegedly beat her up with a phone while she was holding one of their sons when he was a child. “He stole my children and he stole my life,” Donya tearfully told the Daily Mail when discussing the court battle with Gary. “The truth needs to be told. I would like Gary to stand up and take responsibility for his actions. Will he? Who knows? He has always denied everything.” Donya’s inspiration to speak out came from the recent #MeToo movement sweeping the entertainment industry. “He is a great actor,” she continued. “Was he a great husband? No. Our marriage was a giant car crash in which demented things happened. I lost my self-esteem, I was broken. I’ve been empowered by hearing other women speak up. When a woman gets her voice back, she gets her power back.”

Donya’s power comes right when Gary is up for an Academy Award on Mar. 4 in the Best Actor category for his work as the character of Winston Churchill in the film Darkest Hour. He is already being called unbeatable in the race for the Oscar and after a successful acting career spanning four decades, this would surely be a great way to celebrate, but Donya’s claims may throw some shade on Gary before the big night. She’s not letting it stop her, however, and she says it took “all the courage I have” to go forward with the tell-all interview. “I want our sons and the world to know the truth,” she revealed to the outlet. “I would rather get eaten by a great white shark than go through that marriage again.” Eek.

Donya’s current harsh words about Gary are similar to ones she brought up 17 years ago that the court rejected during their divorce proceeding. The proceeding allowed her to prove her allegations but she wasn’t able to. In the 2001 legal documents obtained by the outlet, she claimed the actor was a deadbeat husband who spent thousands of dollars on alcohol and prostitutes every weekend while also allegedly taking drugs. Gary was quick to deny the claims and replied by calling Donya, whom he met at an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, a “fantasist” who had her own addiction to pills and alcohol which made her an unfit mother and led to the end of their marriage. After the accusations, the judge eventually sided with Gary, granting him custody of their sons, which rarely happens unless there was serious evidence against Donya and her claims.

Despite their difficult past and Donya’s decision to speak out, she explained that she doesn’t want to hurt Gary and is not choosing to do so to discredit him as an actor. “I have $20 in my purse,” the former model said. “I’ve got nothing else he can take from me. I’m not speaking out to hurt Gary. In fact, I wish him well. He’s a brilliant actor and he fully deserves his Oscar. But when you are nominated for an Academy Award you have to be held to a higher standard.” Gary’s expected to bring his sons to the 2018 Oscar ceremony.

