‘Fifty Shades’ Star Arielle Kebbel’s Sister Has Gone Missing: ‘If You See Her, Please Let Us Know’

Actress Arielle Kebbel announced that her sister Julia Kebbel is missing. See her post concerning the disappearance.

It sounds like a nightmare, except it’s real life. Fifty Shades Freed actress Arielle Kebbel, 32, took to Instagram on Saturday, Feb. 3, to announce that her sister Julia Kebbel is missing. She explains that Julia was last seen walking in an East LA neighborhood on Wendnesay, Feb. 31, but has vanished since. She also included several photos of her sister and encouraged fans and friends to look through them and see if they recognize her at all. We cannot imagine the fear and pain Arielle and her family is going through. See more images from Fifty Shades Freed right here.

“My sister Julia Kebbel is missing,” she wrote. “Please repost. She was last seen in Silver Lake, walking her chocolate lab, Cindy, at 11 pm wed night. 1/31/18. She is 5’3 . Weighs about 105 pounds. Fair skin. Bleach blonde short hair. She has tattoos on both fore arms. She has a spiritual symbol w/ a key and the words promise on one fore arm and a blue Phoenix rising on the other. Please scroll through pictures to see details. Her chocolate lab is named Cindy Crawford. She is chipped. If anyone finds the dog or has seen her, please let us know. Julia’s Instagram and Twitter is @jkebbz. Please go there to see more pictures of her. If you have seen her or know anything about her, please DM me and call 911.” We also want to encouraged you to reach out to Arielle and law enforcement if you have any information.

HollywoodLifers, are you as shaken by this story as we are? Share your thoughts and responses in the comments section below.