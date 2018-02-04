FreeMeek: Eagles Fans Demand Meek Mill Be Released If Philly Wins Super Bowl 52

After the Eagles honored Philly’s Meek Mill by walking out on the field to his song ‘Dreams & Nightmares,’ fans are calling for him to be released from prison if they win!

The Philadelphia Eagles honored jailed rapper Meek Mill, 30, by running out to the sound of his song “Dreams and Nightmares (Intro)” at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN on Feb. 4, and fans are continuing to demand justice for Meek, who has been behind bars since he was sentenced to two years in prison for violating his probation on Nov. 6, 2017.

“If Philly wins tonight….. they might as well Free Meek,” one viewer tweeted. “If the Eagles win the #SuperBowl they gotta free Meek Mill. It’s only right,” another agreed. One fan even declared: “The Philadelphia Eagles running out to Dreams And Nightmares Intro by Meek Mill is the greatest moment in Super Bowl history!”

“If you’re going to go with a Philly song that’s the one you’re going with,” Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham told NFL.com about why they chose Meek’s track to walk out to. “Meek, you know, he’s locked up right now, so we have to hold the city down for him.” Graham’s fellow Eagles D-E Derek Barnett added. “It just gets us going. It gives us good energy. Just a little extra juice.” See the best highlights from this year’s Super Bowl commercials here.

Finally, NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns was also spotted attending the game in a “FREE MEEK MILL” jersey! Check it out:

Karl-Anthony Towns is wearing an Eagles jersey and it says 'FREE MEEK MILL'! 👀 pic.twitter.com/KUXV05rRi2 — SB Nation (@SBNation) February 4, 2018

FREE MEEK. — JamalAdams (@TheAdams_era) February 4, 2018

I like the Eagles tonight. #FreeMeek — Dontavious Jackson (@DJACKV_) February 4, 2018

If Philly wins tonight….. they might as well Free Meek — Jahvon Quinerly (@RealJahvonQ) February 4, 2018

If the Eagles win the #SuperBowl they gotta free Meek Mill. It's only right. pic.twitter.com/2ktqANdIhc — NUFF (@nuffsaidNY) February 5, 2018

The Philadelphia Eagles running out to Dreams And Nightmares Intro by Meek Mill is the greatest moment in Super Bowl history — Tim Saunders (@June_5th_) February 4, 2018

