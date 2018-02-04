Donald Trump & Melania Hosting Huge Super Bowl Party After Harassing NFL Players All Season

Donald and Melania Trump are going all out for Super Bowl 52 — even though the President has slammed NFL players for kneeling during the National Anthem.

“President Trump and First Lady, Melania, are hosting a big Super Bowl viewing party this year at his Florida Golf Club in West Palm Beach. President Trump decided to skip doing a pre-game interview with NBC because of the whole kneeling controversy, but there’s no way he’s not going to watch the game as he’s a Patriots fan, and a personal friend of the team’s owner Robert Kraft,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

So who’s invited to this Super Bowl soiree? “Both Melania, and Barron will be at the party, and President Trump is ensuring all the guests are longtime supporters of his, and on the same page politically. Obviously, the President will be rooting for the Patriots, and even though he’s not doing the pre-game interview, you can guarantee that he will be sharing all his thoughts throughout the game via Twitter.”

Donald forgoing a presidential interview before the Super Bowl marks the first time in a decade that America has gone without one. He did, however, release a statement hours before the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles face off, that included the theme of standing for the National Anthem. “Though many of our Nation’s service members are unable to be home with family and friends to enjoy this evening’s American tradition, they are always in our thoughts and prayers,” the statement said. “We owe these heroes the greatest respect for defending our liberty and our American way of life. Their sacrifice is stitched into each star and every stripe of our Star-Spangled Banner. We hold them in our hearts and thank them for our freedom as we proudly stand for the National Anthem.”

NFL players kneeling throughout the National Anthem was never intended to disrespect the Armed Forces, but to shine a light on social inequality in our country. Trump, however, has been vocal with his criticism of Colin Kaepernick‘s protesting tactics. “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a b***h off the field right now,” the president said during a speech in Alabama in Sept. 2017, “Out. He’s fired. He’s fired!” Well, it looks like Donald wasn’t going to let his beliefs get in the way of supporting his favorite football team.

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised the Trumps are throwing a Super Bowl party this year?