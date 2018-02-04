Diet Coke Makes A Groovy Comeback In It’s First Super Bowl Commercial In 21 Years

Are you wondering what Diet Coke’s new fruity flavors taste like? Thanks to Hayley Magnus we can assume they will make you want to dance. Watch the enticing Super Bowl LII commercial here!

Have you ever had a bite of something that was so delicious it made you want to sing? Well for Australian actress Hayley Magnus, 29, in Diet Coke’s Super Bowl LII commercial, one sip of their new Twisted Mango flavor made her bust a move! The ad, which aired on Feb. 4, shows Hayley dancing uncontrollably in front of a vibrant yellow brick wall to an equally vibrant and funky song. When trying to give an explanation to why she’s dancing she says, “I cant help it,” making us all want to try the Diet Coke for ourselves. “She was so funny from head to toe doing this dance,” director Paul Feig said, according to Variety.

The 30-second commercial is the first Diet Coke commercial in over a decade! “We chose Paul as our director because he has this wonderful ability to pull improvised and comedic performances out of actors. You can see that in all his work, and I can tell you only one of the shoots ended up as scripted,” Diet Coke Content Director Danielle Henry said. The hilarious ad follows the release of four new flavors which officially launched on Jan. 10.

In addition to Twisted Mango, Coca-Cola has introduced Ginger Lime, Feisty Cherry, and Zesty Blood Orange. Adding even more excitement, the packaging got a makeover as well. The new flavors now come in taller, much thinner cans making it easier to hold and [in our opinion] chicer to carry around. Each can has a vertical stripe that matches the specific flavor of the drink. If you haven’t had a sip, you better head to your nearest grocery store now!

