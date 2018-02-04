Ellen, NSYNC & More React To Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl Show — Did They Love Or Loathe?

Justin Timberlake held his own at the Super Bowl halftime show and although it’s now a moment of the past, celebs are sharing their thoughts to Twitter.

After fears of a second nipple-gate, and hopes of an NSYNC reunion, Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl LII halftime performance has come and gone, and tons of stars have given their stamp of approval. “Wow wow wow! Best halftime of all time!!!!! Way to go @jtimberlake that just made me so proud,” former NSYNC member Chris Kirkpatrick tweeted on Feb. 4. Justin’s performance was certainly a treat for fans. He brought us pure nostalgia when he sang “Cry Me A River” and “Senorita.” His choreography was so impeccable that we are convinced he’s still in his 20s!

There was not moment we didn’t love, but his talented band, the Tennessee Kids, stood out to us the most! It was definitely a night to remember. R&B singer Brian McKnight shared his JT Halftime show appreciation with, “#JustinTimberlake that’s how you do it!!!!” Although Justin’s performance managed to hush the haters who thought he’d mess up, not everyone was a fan. Model Sara Sampaio tweeted, “Well that was a little underwhelming,” referencing JT’s show. Nevertheless, Justin proved to be absolutely entertaining, and let’s not forget he managed to turn the city of Minneapolis purple in honor of late singer Prince.

Although the choice to include Prince was controversial, due to his wish to never be made in to a hologram before his death, the tribute turned out to be epic! Justin sang Prince’s “I Would Die 4 U” with images of the legendary artist broadcasted on a screen.

Wow wow wow! Best halftime of all time!!!!!! Way to go @jtimberlake that just made me so proud!!!! — Chris Kirkpatrick (@IamCKirkpatrick) February 5, 2018

Well that was a little underwhelming 😞 — Sara Sampaio (@SaraSampaio) February 5, 2018

#JustinTimberlake that’s how you do it !!!! — Brian McKnight (@ItsBMcKnight) February 5, 2018

Two words. JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE. Wow that was unreal. LEGEND. #SuperBowl — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) February 5, 2018

Yassss @jtimberlake !!! So killer 🤘🏼

Those mic tricks & that mic stand were sooooo on point 🙌🏼 what was your favorite part? — Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) February 5, 2018

But….. *NSYNC…… 😭😭😭😭😭 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) February 5, 2018

@jtimberlake still killed it tho — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) February 5, 2018

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Justin Timberlake’s performance? Let us know your thoughts below!