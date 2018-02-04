Carrie Underwood Debuts ‘The Champion’ Video Before Super Bowl: 1st Look At Her New Face?

Two months after getting 40-50 stitches in her face, Carrie Underwood debuted a video for ‘The Champion’ at the Super Bowl. Is this a glimpse of her new face?

Carrie Underwood has been in hiding for the last two months, recovering after a brutal fall outside her home in November. That all changed on Super Bowl Sunday, though! The country singer, whose song “The Champion” is the anthem for this year’s Super Bowl and Olympics, made an appearance at the Feb. 4 game by debuting a video for the track before kickoff. Carrie looked stunning in the video, wearing a sparkling silver dress, and proudly putting her face on display. It’s unclear if this was filmed before or after Carrie’s fall, but since the song is brand new, many were wondering if it could’ve been recorded post-stitches. UPDATE; However, many of Carrie’s fans insist on Twitter that the video was filmed before the accident.

Fans learned of Carrie’s scary fall on Nov. 12, when she had to pull out of her performance at a benefit concert in Nashville at the last minute. At the time, it was revealed that Carrie had broken her wrist on Nov. 10 and was treated at a local hospital. However, it turned out that the injuries were actually a lot worse than that. In a New Year’s blog post for her fan club, Carrie explained that her face was also affected by the fall. “I somehow managed to injure my face as well,” she wrote. “I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told Mike [Fisher] that he had to put between 40 and 50 stitches in.”

She went on to warn fans that she might not look “quite the same” when she returned to the spotlight. On Jan. 2., a photo of Carrie popped up online that was taken in December, one month after the fall. In the pic, Carrie was posed with the left side of her face away from the camera, but there didn’t appear to be anything amiss in the makeup-free shot. We’re so glad she’s doing better and back in the public eye now, though!

