Tyga Seen Leaving TAO Night Club With Kylie Jenner Look-Alike: Missing His Ex? See Pics

While Kylie Jenner is hiding out at home waiting for the birth of her first baby, her ex Tyga can’t seem to get her out of his mind! He went clubbing last night with a look-alike.

Tyga is missing Kylie Jenner, 20, according to sources, after splitting with model girlfriend Carla Howe, and it looks like he’s finding solace at least with another look-alike. He was spotted outside TAO night club with a look-alike who was also dressed like Kylie in a white cropped tank with camo pants. Tyga, who donned a yellow and blue plaid shirt with black pants for the outing, is back in touch with Kylie and is ready to get back together if she would just give him the go-ahead. He’s even offered to drive her to the hospital! See pictures of Tyga and Kylie’s look-alike below!

This isn’t the only woman the “Rack City” singer has been linked to lately. On Feb. 2, Bella Hadid, 21, posted an Instagram video of her listening to his song “Temperature.” Tyga then reposted the clip to his own account, which made fans freak out. People thought the two stars were flirting, and even dubbed them with a celeb couple name: BYGA. They’re both technically single, so it could happen — fans certainly would be happy if it did!

But Tyga can’t escape his ex. “Kylie sent Tyga a really nice text saying that she’s here for him if he wants to talk, and that she’s thinking of him,” a source close to her fam previously revealed to us. But she isn’t the only one making moves. We’ve heard that Tyga offered to keep his ex company in the weeks leading up to the birth of her baby with Travis Scott, 25. “She is reluctant, as she thinks that Travis should be the one handling the responsibility but he simply hasn’t been around much lately,” a source close to the lip-kit mogul told us. “Tyga is begging Kylie to call him when she goes into labor if she will not agree to let him stay with her.” Nothing like having a kid with another dude to bring two exes together!

