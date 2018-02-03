Travis Scott Cancels Saturday Night Concert — Is Kylie Jenner In Labor?

Travis Scott just pulled the plug on a concert! Does this mean he’s headed to Kylie Jenner’s side as she gives birth to their reported first child!?

Travis Scott, 25, just cancelled a concert in Minneapolis scheduled for 10:30, according to TMZ. What could this mean? As diehard fans know, his GF Kylie Jenner, 20, is allegedly expected to give birth to her first child any day now! Does this cancellation mean the reality star has gone into labor?! Head here for take a look back at Travis and Kylie’s relationship in photos!

Well, if you’re waiting with bated breath for Kylie’s reported baby to arrive…you’re going to have to keep on waiting. The concert was cancelled due to “weather and logistical reasons,” according to the outlet. Travis even has another gig scheduled 1:30 a.m. in Las Vegas, which he plans to attend. Gucci Mane, 37, is the headliner at the Vegas Marquee Nightclub in The Cosmopolitan and Travis going to drop by. Looks like Travis might have tried to bite off a little more than he could chew this weekend!

Although the rapper is reportedly about to embark upon fatherhood, our insiders say he has no plans to change his lifestyle when the alleged baby arrives. “Kylie’s pregnancy wasn’t planned, and although he’s excited about the baby, Travis isn’t planning on radically altering his life, at all,” a source close to the rapper previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “When Kylie got pregnant Travis never pretended he was going to be the model dad, he’s made it clear that she won’t want for money at all, but he’s never intended to put his career on ice so he can just sit around at home with her night after night.” That’s understandable but really tough to hear!

