Selena Gomez Rocks Denim Overalls During Park Date With Friends After Brief Visit To Rehab

Too cute! Selena Gomez was spied happily feeding birds with friends just a day after we discovered that she went to rehab. See the pics!

Selena Gomez, 25, is looking better than ever! On Feb. 2, just one day after it was reported that she spent 2 weeks in a rehab facility in New York, the “Wolves” songstress was spotted happily feeding ducks with friends at a park in LA! Wearing an ivory tank under denim overalls featuring bell bottoms, the hitmaker went shoeless while tossing bread to the birds in the water below and we gotta admit — she’s totally beaming! Looks like taking some time to deal with “depression and anxiety” was a good decision!

Also on Feb. 2, Sel was spied dining out with her pals at Casa Vega in Sherman Oaks, a suburb of LA, per E! News. She definitely looks like she turned over a new leaf since entering rehab! “She came back feeling very empowered,” a source told People. “She feels and looks great. She’s still working on new music and is excited about it.” We cannot wait to hear it! Head here for tons more images of Selena!

We’ve also learned that her decision to enter a facility shook her BF Justin Bieber, 23. “Selena’s health is still very much a concern for her and for Justin,” a source close to Selena previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He has been doting on her and making sure she has everything she needs all the time. He cares very much for Selena and is doing his best to make sure she does not overwork or stress herself out with too much unnecessary drama.” Awww!

