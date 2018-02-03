Scott Baio’s Wife Has ‘No Doubt’ He’s Innocent Of Sexual Assault: She’s ‘Disgusted’

Just days after Scott Baio was accused by Nicole Eggert of sexually assaulting her when she was a minor, the leading man’s wife has come forward to share her side of the story.

Fans were shocked with actress Nicole Eggert, 46, came forward to accuse Charles in Charge co-star Scott Baio, 57, of sexually assaulting her when she was 14 years old. The actor has since denied that allegations. Now, thanks to our insiders, we’re learning how Scott’s wife Renee Sloan is responding to this troubling scandal. “Renee is standing by Scott’s side as she completely believes his account of what really happened,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s disgusted. Scott has always been there for Renee, and she knows him inside and out—he’s an amazing husband and father, he’s a good Christian, and she has no doubt at all that Scott is innocent.”

The insider went on to add that despite this media firestorm, Scott and his wife are standing strong against the turmoil. “Renee is outraged that Scott has been maligned in this way, and as far as she is concerned it’s nothing but a pack of malicious lies. The past week has been a nightmare, but Renee is taking comfort from the bible, in particular the Corinthians verse: ‘We are hard-pressed on every side, yet not crushed; we are perplexed, but not in despair; persecuted, but not forsaken; struck down, but not destroyed.'” Head here for tons more photos of Scott and Renee.

As we previously reported, Scott has admitted to having a sexual relationship with Nicole but he alleges this relationship only happened after she was a legal adult. “Charles in Charge ended in the fall of 1990 and she said in the Nik Richie interview that we had sex when she was 17 and she said we had sex long after Charles in Charge was done,” he said on Good Morning America, referencing the 2013 interview with Nik Richie Radio where Nicole claimed to have a sexual encounter with him at 17. “She was born in Jan. 1972, Charles in Charge ended in the fall of 1990, so that would’ve made her an adult — 18 plus — and she said it happened long after Charles in Charge was done. Those are her words.”

Scott Baio denies sexual misconduct allegations: "My 10-year-old daughter does not need to be hearing about this from friends at school – these false allegations…that's why this has got to stop." pic.twitter.com/5jdJgalA9z — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 31, 2018

