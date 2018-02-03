Olivia Culpo: 15 Sexiest Pics Of Danny Amendola’s Gorgeous Girlfriend

Danny Amendola is one lucky guy — just take a look at these sexy photos of his girlfriend, Olivia Culpo, and you’ll see why!

Olivia Culpo has officially been a New England Patriots WAG (wife/girlfriend) since she started dating the team’s wide receiver, Danny Amendola, in 2016, and she’ll be in the crowd cheering him on at the Super Bowl Feb. 4. Aside from her adorable photos with Danny on social media, Olivia also posts gorgeous pics of just herself on Instagram, and we’ve rounded up her sexiest pics of all ahead of the big game! From bikinis to crop tops and short shorts, Olivia is not afraid to show some skin on her page, and she ALWAYS looks incredible. You can click through the gallery above to check out her hottest pics!

Olivia began her modeling career in 2010 and became Miss Rhode Island USA in 2012. Later that year, she went on to win the Miss USA pageant, and was able to represent the United States at Miss Universe in Dec. 2012. She was 20 years old when she was crowned Miss Universe at the competition. Olivia was only the eighth U.S. representative to win that incredible title in the history of the pageant. During her reign as Miss Universe, she traveled the world, and also continued her modeling career. She co-hosted Miss USA in 2013 with Nick Jonas, and shortly after, they started dating. In the years since her pageant days, Olivia has become an established fashion and beauty icon, and has even done some acting.

Nick and Olivia split after two years together in 2015, and he wrote his album, Last Year Was Complicated, about her. She and Danny went public with their romance in May 2016, a few weeks after speculation began that they were a hot new item. They’ve been together ever since!

