Nick Jonas’ Biggest Dream Is To Perform At A Super Bowl: He Wants His ‘Justin Timberlake Moment’

Nick Jonas
REX/Shutterstock
Michael Jackson Pop superstar Michael Jackson performing during the halftime show at the Super Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. Quincy Jones sued Jackson's estate, claiming that he was owed millions in royalties and fees on music that's been used in post-death Jackson projects including the "This Is It" concert film. Jones produced Jackson's "Off the Wall," "Thriller" and "Bad" albums Michael Jackson-Estate, Pasadena, USA
N SYNC SPEARS TYLER Singer Britney Spears, flanked by Steven Tyler of Aerosmtih, second from left, and hip-hop star Nelly, second from right, join 'N Sync members Justin Timberlake, far left, and Lance Bass, far right on stage for the halftime show of Super Bowl XXXV, in Tampa, Fla SUPER BOWL, TAMPA, USA
Singer Justin Timberlake (r) Puts His Hand On Janet Jackson's Right Breast Just Before It Was Exposed During the Halftime Show at Super Bowl Xxxviii in Houston Texas Sunday 01 February 2004 Usa Super Bowl - Feb 2004
Prince Prince performs during halftime of the Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami. A posthumous honorary degree from the University of Minnesota is in the works for music legend Prince. The university's regents are set to vote, on bestowing an honorary degree from the College of Liberal Arts to Prince Rogers Nelson, who made his home in Minnesota Prince Honorary Degree, Miami, USA View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.

Although he’s not the headliner this year, we’re hearing that Nick Jonas wants to someday take center stage in a Super Bowl Halftime show!

Planning to watch the 2018 Super Bowl? Okay okay, planning to watch the halftime show!? Justin Timberlake, 37, is performing and it’s shaping up to be one of the biggest events of the year! Taking the stage at the world-famous sporting event is undoubtedly an unforgettable experience and now, thanks to an insider, we’re learning that another familiar pop star is desperate to make it happen one day! Of course we’re talking about Nick Jonas! Head here for loads more pics of the singer!

“One of [Nick’s] main goals in the next few years is to have a big enough music catalog and following that he is considered to be a performer at a future Super Bowl Halftime show,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “That is certainly a pinnacle of one’s career and proves that you have made it and Nick is eager to have his Justin Timberlake moment and be recognized on one of the biggest stages a couple years down the line and be considered a performer of a generation. He realizes he has a lot of work to do but he has the drive to do it and since most of his dreams have been achieved so far, why not the Super Bowl? He thinks it is only a matter of time!” We have to agree there!

So the Philadelphia Eagles squaring off against the New England Patriots may not be your thing but you have to admit that the commercials are always a good time! And this year is no exception! Everyone from Toyota, to Hyundai, to Wendy’s has already dropped ads that are sure to please between plays on Sunday!

