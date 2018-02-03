Michael Buble & Wife Luisana Lopilato Pregnant With 3rd Child After Son’s Cancer Battle

Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato are happily expanding their family by reportedly expecting baby number three a year after their son, Noah, went into remission.

Baby makes three! Michael Buble, 42, and wife, Luisana Lopilato, 30, are getting ready to welcome their third child into the world later this year, according to Argentinian journalist Laura Ufbal and reported by Daily Mail. The couple have reportedly already told close relatives about the happy news and since Luisana is only about two and a half months along, they are waiting until around March to make an official announcement when they plan on being in Argentina to promote the actress’ new film. Their exciting baby news comes a year after their son, Noah, 4, received treatment for a scary battle with cancer that was diagnosed in Nov. 2016. He thankfully went into remission shortly after. The duo also has a son, Elias, 2.

Soon after news of the reported pregnancy spread around Argentina and beyond, Luisana’s brother, Dario, was asked about it in an interview. He smiled while answering a question about whether or not he could confirm the pregnancy. “I wouldn’t be able to tell you… I swear the truth is I couldn’t tell because I don’t, I don’t, I don’t,” he replied with nervous laughter. He made a joke by pretending to leave the interview hinting that he preferred to talk about another subject.

Like Dario, Michael and Luisana have yet to speak about the third pregnancy but the swooning Canadian singer is set to host the 2018 Juno Awards in Vancouver on March 25 before joining his family back in Argentina. He was forced to cancel his gig at the same awards last year during Noah’s treatment. Luisana took to Instagram to post a photo of herself in baggy clothing last week which has further speculated that she’s expecting. We can’t wait to hear confirmation but until then, we send our best wishes to the beautiful family!

