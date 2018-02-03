Melania Trump Stalks Off Tarmac, Leaving Donald Behind — Are They Even Talking?

Yikes! After arriving in Florida, Melania Trump walked off Air Force One and… kept walking — right past her own husband. Is she still mad at Donald for the Stormy Daniels scandal?

Florida might be the sunshine state, but Melania Trump, 47, looked anything but sunny when arriving at Palm Beach International Airport on Feb. 2. The First Lady, along with Donald Trump, 71, and their son Barron, 11, all head back to West Palm Beach for yet another weekend getaway at Mar-a-Lago. After the family departed Air Force One, Trump stopped on the tarmac to wave at the cameras, while his wife brushed straight past him, without acknowledging the press nor her husband when he turned toward her. In the video below, you can watch her make a beeline for the motorcade.

The President’s marriage has definitely seemed tense these last few weeks, to say the least. During the State of the Union address, people picked up on a couple things Melania did that felt like disses toward her husband. She arrived at the Capitol separately from her husband (which is really strange for a first couple), while rocking a white pantsuit. Voters began questioning if the outfit was a reference to Hillary Clinton, who’s known for loving that exact outfit. Then, when Donald mentioned the importance of family values in his speech, Melania remained seated, looking wholly unimpressed while everyone around her smiled while they all stood in applause.

Stormy Daniels $130,000 in hush money during his campaign to cover up an alleged affair they had in 2006 — one year after the couple married, and a few months after Barron was born. After the story came out, Melania reportedly Melania has been sending off angry signals left and right since the news broke that her husband was accused of$130,000 in hush money during his campaign to cover up an alleged affair they had in 2006 — one year after the couple married, and a few months after Barron was born. After the story came out, Melania reportedly left the White House to stay in a D.C. hotel alone, sources told Daily Mail. Then, she skipped out on his trip to Davos, Switzerland, even though she had initially been confirmed to attend. Instead, she made a short, spontaneous trip to Mar-a-Lago, where it now seems is the last place she wants to be.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Melania’s intense beeline for the motorcade?