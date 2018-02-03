Congrats are in order! TV hunk John Stamos and his fiancee Caitlin McHugh just got hitched! Here’s all the details!

John Stamos, 54, just tied the knot with his pregnant girlfriend Caitlin McHugh, 31, according to People. The ceremony went down in a church in the San Fernando Valley, just over the hill from LA. This exciting news comes just months after the adorable pair shared that they are expecting their first child together! On Dec. 13, The Fuller House star broke the news to People. Head here for loads more images of John and Caitlin!

Although the big day reportedly went off with flying colors, their weekend got off to a very rocky start. Caitlin’s Beverly Hills Hotel bungalow was broken into and $165, 000 worth of jewelry from the Neil Lane collection was taken, according to TMZ. And worse still, there jewelry was loaned by Caitlin, which means she was responsible for it! However, it’s been reported that John rushed to her side when he learned about the robbery and together they decided to proceed with the wedding.

“The [pregnancy] happened,” John told PEOPLE magazine in December 2017, when speaking about his then engagement to Caitlin. “Then I said, I better have a ring on her finger because it’s the right thing to do, and I wanted to marry her anyway. So I called her parents to ask, and it was like, ‘You better!’ “

With her parents’ blessing, John proposed in October. “I asked…she said yes! …And we lived happily ever after,” he captioned a Disney-inspired image featuring a man and woman embracing in front of a fairy-tale castle. So sweet! Looks like these just got their happily ever after! Congrats, you two!

HollywoodLifers, share your best wishes for the newlyweds in the comments section below!