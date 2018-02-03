Will Janet Jackson Join Justin Timberlake At The Super Bowl? See Her Answer

Hoping to see Janet Jackson join Justin Timberlake on stage at the Super Bowl Halftime show?! The songstress just responded to the hype!

If you’re anything like us, we’re betting you’re hoping Janet Jackson, 51, joins Justin Timberlake, 36, on stage during the Super Bowl Halftime show on Sunday, Feb. 3! After their infamous “Nipplegate” incident in 2004, fans everywhere are dying to see them undo that damage with another killer joint performance! However, according to TMZ, fans desperate for this reunion are sadly going to be disappointed. “To put to rest any speculation or rumors as to whether I will be performing at the Super Bowl tomorrow: I will not,” Janet told the outlet. “Thank you for your support and I do look forward to seeing you all very soon.” Say it ain’t so! Head here for take a some of the best Super Bowl performances ever!

And if that isn’t enough of a downer, the outlet is also reporting that no ‘NSYNC reunion is happening. However, they are claiming JT might be joined on stage by a Prince hologram. The 2018 Super Bowl is going down in Minneapolis, the late singer’s hometown, so it seems plausible but fans are NOT on board! Speaking of the infamous “wardrobe malfunction,” it’s been reported that Janet’s family still feels wounded by the way the “Rhythm Nation” singer was blamed for the incident while Justin walked away unscathed.

“If he’s such a gentleman, he’d make sure Janet [Jackson] is there,” Janet’s father Joseph Jackson, 89, told the New York Post, referring to the Super Bowl. “Justin’s solo career took off after that and Janet was blackballed,” another unnamed family member stated. “He says they are good, but let’s see him prove it and bring her out.” It looks like Justin’s performance has a lot to make up for!

