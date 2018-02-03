Coca Cola Celebrates Diversity With Its Heartwarming Super Bowl Commercial

Coca Cola is hoping to unite our divided country in their 2018 Super Bowl ad by celebrating diversity and the one thing everyone has in common: a love of soda.

Every year the Super Bowl has at least one ad that really aims for the heartstrings and in 2018 it looks like that honor belongs to Coca Cola. Their 60 second spot celebrates the vast diversity of America with every race, religion, sexual orientation and age group represented by smiling people loving life. It’s called “The Wonder of Us,” and is all about inclusion. A woman in a hijab is seen riding bumper cars with her son, a man in a wheelchair does tricks in a skate park and children of various races all play together with the common bond being that Coke is something for everyone to enjoy.

“There’s a Coke for he, and she and her and me, and them,” is one of the lines featured in the long poem throughout the ad created by the agency of Wieden & Kennedy Portland. It ends by noting, “We all have different looks and loves/likes and dislikes, too./But there’s a Coke for we and us/and there’s a Coke for you.” Aww! The company is going to get more for their buck than a one time Super Bowl ad that in 2018 costs $5 million for a 60 second spot. The beverage maker plans to air the commercial during NBC’s upcoming coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics as well as the Daytona 500.

Coke tried to show the positive nature of diversity in their 2014 Super Bowl ad that featured “America is Beautiful” sung in a variety of different languages. The beverage maker took a ton of heat for it coming across as being too political, with the hashtag “SpeakAmerican” trending on Twitter as many ignorant people blasted it (also, it’s speak ENGLISH which made the hashtag all the more baffling). This time around they’re playing it safe by showing diversity with no undertones that could be misconstrued in any way. It’s basically a “you do you” message of total optimism. We could all use a little bit of that in these crazy times, right?

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the Coke Super Bowl 52 ad?