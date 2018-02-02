Tiny & T.I. Planning Vow Renewal? She Got Emotional After Trying On A Wedding Gown

After almost getting divorced, T.I. and Tiny are doing better than ever! And we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how they want to celebrate their rekindled romance.

T.I., 37, and Tiny, 42, have certainly been through hell and back. After T.I.’s alleged affair with model Bernice Burgos and Tiny’s rumored fling with Floyd Mayweather, the couple have somehow managed to start fresh. Their marriage is not only as good as new, but they may even be looking to renew their vows. “Tiny has been helping to plan her God daughter’s wedding and they were out shopping for her dress the other day and it got Tiny very nostalgic. She ended up trying on a dress just for the fun of it and it hit her right in the heart,” a source close to Tiny tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She got emotional, she still can hardly believe that her and Tip managed to save their marriage. It was such a dark place for so long. Now, she’s started talking about them doing something special to celebrate this new chapter, renew their vows and have a big party,” the source continued. A vow renewal would certainly make sense — after all, Tiny and T.I. have been together for over 13 years and they have three children together, Clifford “King” Joseph Harris III, Major Philant Harris, and Heiress Diana Harris.

Tiny and T.I. are taking their second chance seriously. Tip has even reached out to Jay-Z, who also went through a major rough patch with his wife Beyonce, for marital advice. As we previously reported, T.I. has been spending a lot of time with Jay, and has started to lean on him when it comes to learning how to repair his relationship with Tiny. The rekindled couple has also been trying to expand their family, so it looks like this time, they’re in it for the long haul.

