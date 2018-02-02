Super Bowl 52: Why Tom Brady & The Patriots Will Prevail Once Again

Who will win Super Bowl 52? That’s easy — Tom Brady and the New England Patriots! Jenna Lemoncelli puts up her best argument as to why the Pats will take it all over the Philadelphia Eagles!

I’m sure you’ve heard it all already — “The Patriots are going to win the Super Bowl.” — “Tom Brady always finds a way to win.” — “Bill Belichick is a mastermind when it comes to Super Bowl appearances.” Well, in a short argument, I’d say, “Yes, that’s why the Patriots will win.” But, since I’ve got the floor here to chat a bit more, I might as well keep going, right? Now, for all of you Philadelphia Eagles fans, I welcome you to hit back with your own argument in the comments, since this is a friendly debate. So, I want to hear from you! But, for the time being, here’s my argument as to why the Pats will take it all.

No. 1: Let’s talk Tom — The 40-year-old, who has the most Super Bowl MVPs of any NFL player, is vying for his sixth SB ring and is a leading candidate for yet another MVP. Just like a fine wine, he only gets better with age. Not only is he clutch in high intensity and game-on-the-line moments, but he completed the greatest comeback in SB history last year when New England rallied back from a 28-3 deficit to defeat the Falcons 34-28 in overtime. I actually watched viewers walk out on the game in the third because they thought it was a blowout… Well, that’s when Brady performs at his best with no nervousness, hesitation or ounce of weakness or doubt. Oh, and, Brady threw for 4,577 yards and 32 touchdowns this season and he led a late-game comeback [his speciality] against the Jaguars in the AFC Championship like it was a walk in the park. And, if you’re using retirement as an excuse, Brady’s already put that to bed. “Why does everyone want me to retire so bad? I don’t get it. I’m having fun… I’m thinking about the Super Bowl,” he said during media interviews ahead of SB 52.

No. 2: Mentality — When is the last time you saw Brady or Belichick lose their cool? The duo are rock solid, especially in moments where it’s nearly impossible to keep it together; Hence, last year’s SB. They’re now entering their eight Super Bowl together, which gives them the upper hand in terms of physical and mental preparation. And, let’s not forget that the Pats have had two whole weeks of practice to find every hole in the Eagles’ performance.

No. 3: Rob Gronkowski and Danny Amendola — Gronk, the Pats most dominant tight end, is cleared to play in SB 52, and to every Eagles fan who’s now sweating, it’s only going to get worse. Despite his concussion mishap before the big game, Gronk is the healthiest he’s been in a long time. For a guy who had to sit out last year’s SB, as well as a slew of other games due to injury over the years, there might not be anyone more hungrier than him for a win on Sunday. Gronk has the ability and power to shift his opponents’ defensive approach… by himself. Then there’s Danny Amendola, who was a hero during last year’s SB, and was a hero for the Pats’ win over the Jaguars in the AFC Championship when he caught Brady’s far pass in the end zone. Him and Brady have a deep trust that allows Tom to find Danny at all times, and Danny to find the open slot, every time. It’s also important to note that Gronk didn’t even play the second half of the AFC Championship and the Pats still pulled out the W.

With all of that being said, Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the Pats will take home the Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl 52 on Sunday in Minneapolis on February 4! And, hey, I mean, if you don’t agree with me, just listen to actor, Matt Damon — He’s a Pats fan!

