Simone Biles: Everything To Know About The Olympic Gold Medalist Gymnast

1.) Simone Biles, 20, is best known for winning gold in the 2016 Olympics. She was part of the U.S. women’s national gymnastics team that year, and they were dubbed the “Final Five” following in the footsteps of 2012’s “Fab Five”. Simone won the gold for the individual all-around, floor, vault and team. Before she was old enough to vote, Simone was crowned the “most decorated” American gymnast due to a total of competitive and Olympic gold medal wins. In short: she’s amazing!

2.) Simone was adopted by her grandparents. She is one of four children born to her mom, Shannon, who unfortunately was unable to take care of them because she suffered from addiction issues. Thankfully Simone had her grandfather, Ron, and his wife, Nellie, to raise them in Texas. In 2003 Ron and Nellie adopted Simone and her sister, Adria, while his sister adopted the remaining two siblings. According to Wikipedia, Simone is still living in Spring, Texas.

3.) She competed on season 24 of ‘Dancing with the Stars’. Simone was paired with pro dancer, Sasha Farber, and the pair quickly became fan favorites on the show. They repeatedly received high scores and plenty of praise from the judges, but were surprisingly eliminated just one week before the season finale. Simone’s final place in the competition was fourth place.

4.) Simone was allegedly assaulted by Dr. Larry Nassar. In January 2018, the gold medalist accused the Team USA gymnastics doctor, Larry Nassar, of sexually assaulting by releasing an official statement. “Please believe me when I say it was a lot harder to first speak those words out loud than it is now to put them on paper. There are many reasons that I have been reluctant to share my story, but I know now it is not my fault. This behavior is completely unacceptable, disgusting, and abusive, especially coming from someone whom I was TOLD to trust,” Simone said in the statement. She joined her teammates, Gabby Douglas, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney and hundreds more of accusers who bravely spoke out about what they had been through.

5.) She plans to continue competing in 2018. Although Simone was accepted to UCLA in August 2014, the gymnast has revealed she has plans to get back into training and competing. For now, it’s unclear if Simone will return to Team USA for women’s gymnastics when the Olympics hit Tokyo in 2020.

