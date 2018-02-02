Tyler Baltierra Fires Back At Haters Dissing Him For Losing Weight While Catelynn’s In Rehab

Tyler Baltierra has had enough with the haters! The ‘Teen Mom’ star clapped back at criticism for focusing on losing weight while Catelynn Lowell is in rehab.

Tyler Baltierra, 26, is being slammed by Internet trolls for… caring about his health. The Teen Mom OG star has been open about his weight loss journey on social media, and people are questioning if it’s a “good idea” to work on his own health while Catelynn Lowell, 25, is in rehab to overcome childhood trauma. I have no clue how those two things are related, and clearly Tyler doesn’t either. He took to Twitter to clap back at all the criticism fans are throwing at him.

When one person told Tyler that they hope his wife “doesn’t get shit for not being like you,” he pointed out that he can’t safeguard her feelings. “Why would she “get shit” for that? Another girl asked If it was a ‘good idea’ to lose weight right now because it might make Cates depression/anxiety worse. The only one responsible for managing Cates emotions…is Cate. I have goals too that I refuse to put on the back burner,” he responded.

Then, another Twitter user said that they think it’s “odd that you are touting your horn about how fabulous you are while your wife is suffering.” They also added that it “sounds like you are having a good time without her.” Ok… what?! But the reality star didn’t miss a beat with the response. “I think it’s odd that by me expressing pride in one of my accomplishments & self care, makes me a bad guy just because my wife is also investing in her self care simultaneously. Am I not allowed to pursue self care while she’s gone? Or am I supposed to wallow in my self pity?” he asked. Catelynn and Tyler may be married, but they’re different people. They both have their own issues they need to work through, and Catelynn’s husband isn’t a bad dude just because he’s working on his own health while she’s focusing on hers. But Tyler isn’t letting the haters get to him. He tweeted about how now he’s started “monitoring my macronutrients” and how he’s excited about what he’s going to start eating. Awesome, Ty! Tyler debuted his weight loss transformation on Jan. 19 when he revealed via Instagram that he’s lost 26 pounds. He definitely seemed excited to share his before and after pics! “This got me feeling some type of way right now,” he captioned the post. “Eating healthier just feels better & obviously looks better hahaha lol BOOM!” The day before announcing his weight loss, his wife revealed that she was going back to rehab for six weeks to seek treatment for childhood trauma. In Nov. 2017, she shared with her followers that she was seeking professional treatment after experiencing suicidal thoughts, but she left rehab early the following month. We’re glad both halves of this loving couple are putting their health first!

Why would she “get shit” for that? Another girl asked If it was a “good idea” to lose weight right now because it might make Cates depression/anxiety worse. The only one responsible for managing Cates emotions…is Cate. I have goals too that I refuse to put on the back burner 💯 https://t.co/dVs3eoqMWz — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) February 2, 2018

I think it’s odd that by me expressing pride in one of my accomplishments & self care, makes me a bad guy just because my wife is also investing in her self care simultaneously. Am I not allowed to pursue self care while she’s gone? Or am I supposed to wallow in my self pity?🤔🙄 https://t.co/kqLs7ZgHrt — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) February 2, 2018

Now that I reached my goal weight I just started monitoring my macronutrients & pretty damn excited about the stuff I can eat now! 👍🏻👊🏻💪🏻 — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) February 2, 2018

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Tyler clapping back at his haters?