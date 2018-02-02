Tyga & Bella Hadid Look Flirty On Instagram: Will Kylie Jenner Be Upset?

Uh oh! Tyga and Bella Hadid appear to be flirting on Instagram, and fans are already shipping them as a couple. Does this mean there’s no hope for a reunion with Kylie? Check it out!

Say hello to BYGA. After fans spotted Tyga, 28, and Bella Hadid, 21, seemingly flirting on Instagram on Feb. 2, they immediately started freaking out in a positive way. Unfamiliar with the situation? Let us explain — Bella first posted a video of herself listening to Tyga’s song “Temperature” and pink hearts could be seen floating over her head. She seemed really into the song, while puckering up her lips as though she was imagining kissing someone (maybe Tyga?). Tyga then reposted the video on his own Instagram page and captioned it with: “#Temperature 🌡 @bellahadid.” Clearly, he was flattered by Bella jamming out to his song. So does this mean they’re flirting? We’re not quite sure, but fans who have been commenting on the video seem to think so. One even gave them a ship name already (BYGA).

“😂 BYGA @kinggoldchains & @ballahadid This is the name I say when Bella is Be girlfriend,” one Instagram commenter wrote, while another said, “Home boy is gonna like get it.” Cleary, Tyga’s fans are into the idea of him dating Bella. They’re both currently single, so it’s definitely a possibility. But of course, Tyga’s ex, Kylie Jenner, may not be happy about this. We recently learned — EXCLUSIVELY — that Kylie texted Tyga after his breakup with model Carla Howe, so he’s still very much on her mind despite her pregnancy and rocky relationship with Travis Scott.

Furthermore, it doesn’t seem as though Kylie’s the only one with lingering feelings. Tyga is still very much in love with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, as we also learned he wants to drive her to the hospital when she goes into labor. Kylie and Tyga have a lot of history together, so it makes sense why they’re still connected. But could his alleged flirting with Bella be a sign that he’s toying with the idea of finally moving on from Kylie? Only time will tell. We just hope Kylie doesn’t get hurt if he does.

