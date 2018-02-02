‘The Originals’ EP Teases Klaroline’s Reunion: The ‘Electricity’ Is Still There

The final season of ‘The Originals’ is upon us, and Julie Plec is dropping scoop about Klaus and Caroline in new interview. What’s going to be Klaroline’s dynamic in season 5? Find out now!

The Originals season 5, the show’s final season, will premiere April 20 on The CW. Fan favorite Vampire Diaries star Candice King, who played the legendary Caroline Forbes-Salvatore, will be reprising her role in final season of the spinoff. Fans have been wondering how Klaus (Joseph Morgan) and Caroline’s relationship will fare, given their complicated history. “I think what people can expect and count on is a nice thread of Caroline as a guiding counselor to Klaus in terms of fatherhood,” The Originals EP Julie Plec told our sister site TVLine. “She’s a mother, she lost her husband, and she knows [Klaus] very well — better than some of the people in New Orleans.

Julie says Caroline is “a friend, she’s a support system, and she calls him on his sh*t.” Julie wouldn’t reveal anything about a possible romantic reconciliation between Klaus and Caroline, but she did say that “of course there’s still that electricity between them. That’s always going to exist. No promises of where that goes, but it’s nice to see again.”

Candice posted the cutest photo with her co-star while on set in Sept. 2017. “Had fun playing with this hooligan over the past couple of days 🎬 Thanks for having me Originals! #onefortheKlarolineShippers.” Hey, she mentioned Klaroline, not us! (Klaroline shippers, it ain’t over until it’s over!) Caroline will first appear in the season 5 premiere and will be in multiple episodes over the course of the season. When The Originals returns, the show will have jumped 8 years forward.

