13 Super Bowl Cocktails That Will Score A Touchdown At Your Big Game Party

Super Bowl 52 is around the corner so don’t commit a major party foul. As the Patriots take on the Eagles, make your party a winner with these delicious drink recipes.

Whether you’re rooting for the New England Patriots to add to their growing collection of Lombardi Trophies, or you’re hoping the Philadelphia Eagles win their first Super Bowl, it’s a good idea to have plenty of drinks on hand. After all, it’s going to be a wild game when Super Bowl 52 kicks off at 6:00 PM ET on Feb. 4. Thankfully, like Bill Belichick, 65, and Doug Pederson, 50, HollywoodLife.com has a few excellent plays to help make your party a championship-level bash. Before we go further, remember that the two most important words on Super Bowl are: Drink Responsibly.

First up, we have two Patriots and Eagles themed cocktails from Liquid Lab NYC founders Gregory Lucas and Parker Boase. “For the Super Bowl we like for the cocktails to have a fun party vibe to them but utilize special ingredients that still feel unique. For the Eagles we went for more of a spicy beer cocktail, a twist on a classic shandy with fresh ginger and mint. Super Refreshing and dangerously easy to drink.”

FLY LIKE AN EAGLE

2 Chunks of Fresh Ginger

1.5 oz. Gin

0.75 oz. Mint Infused Simple Syrup

0.5 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

Witte Beer

Add Ginger to shaker and muddle until completely crushed. Add Liquid ingredients (with the exception of the beer)

Shake and Strain over Fresh Ice, top with Witte Beer and give a quick stir. Garnish with Fresh Mint, Lemon, and Candied Ginger (if Avail)

Enjoy!

MINT SYRUP – in a medium saucepan add 2 Cups of Water + 2 Cups of Sugar and 1 bushel of mint. Boil & Steep for about 10 minutes. Remove excess mint and chill.

“For the Patriots we went a little more crafty with the execution and utilized Irish Whiskey and a frothy egg white to create an awesome garnishing effect and a suspiciously smooth cocktail. These are sure to be a hit at your super bowl party and impress your friends, while still being relatively easy to execute for most cocktail enthusiasts.”

PATRIOTS PLAYBOOK

1 Egg white

2.0 oz. Irish Whiskey

1.0 oz. Cinnamon Syrup

0.5 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

2 Dashes of Angostura Bitters

Egg White – Separate the White from the Yolk, Add to shaker with 1 cube of Ice and “dry shake” to create froth. Shake until the single cube has dissolved. Separate and set the egg white aside.

In a new shaker add the remaining ingredients. Add ice, and combine with the egg white. Shake again vigorously and strain into a martini glass. We used a “Spice Pen” to create a fun play book inspired garnish with ground cinnamon. If this is too complex you can also garnish with some bitters in the foam to create a swirly “cappuccino”-like effect.

CINNAMON SYRUP – in a medium saucepan add 2 Cups of Water + 2 Cups of Sugar and 1 tablespoon of ground cinnamon. Boil & Steep for about 10 minutes. Double Strain to get out the excess cinnamon chunks, chill and serve.

The following delicious recipes were created by Andrea Correale, the founder and CEO of Elegant Affairs cocktails below.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS HALF TIME SHOTS

Ingredients

0.5 oz. Captain Morgan LocoNut

0.5 oz. Grenadine

0.5 oz. Blue Curacao

Directions

Pour Grenadine into a shot glass

Slowly pour the Captain Morgan LocoNut over the back of a spoon so it floats on the Grenadine.

Repeat the process with the blue curacao.

GREEN EAGLE SPRITZER

Ingredients

1 oz. tequila

1 oz. green crème de menthe

1/2 oz. Midori

2 oz. grapefruit juice

2 oz. pineapple juice

2 oz. of club soda

mint garnish

Directions

Fill a shaker with ice.

Pour in the ingredients and shake until chilled.

Strain the mixture into a glass filled with ice.

Top with club soda.

Check out the rest of the amazing recipes below!

CERVEZA PIÑARITA

1 1⁄2 oz Suerte Reposado Tequila

2 1⁄2 oz pineapple juice

1 oz fresh lime juice plus wedges for serving

1⁄2 teaspoon agave nectar or more to taste

4 oz Mexican beer Salt

Salt the rim of your glass. Shake the tequila, pineapple juice, lime juice, agave nectar and ice in a cocktail shaker. Strain over ice and top with beer. Serve with fresh lime wedges and pineapple

TINCUP Whiskey Mule

2 oz TINCUP whiskey

1/2 oz lime juice

top with ginger beer (NOT ginger ale) to taste

Tincup Whisky also recommends using it when making a delicious steak in a cast iron skillet. Got to have something tasty to eat during the game!

BLACK HOLE SUN

created by Houston bartender, Bryan Hutchinson, and adapted by SaloonBox.

Ingredients:

3.5 oz. bourbon

1.o oz High Brew cold-brew coffee

1.0 oz simple syrup

3 dashes chocolate bitters

2 lemon wheels (garnish)

Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass. Add ice and stir until chilled. Try a small taste. You may want more chocolate or coffee flavor. If so, add one more dash of bitters or an extra ounce of High Brew coffee. Strain among two rocks glasses. Add ice if you prefer the drink to be less spirit forward. Garnish with lemon wheels.

HONEY, I’M HOME!

created by The Movement Menu (Monica Stevens Le)

Ingredients:

2 ounces whiskey

6 ounces double espresso

3 dashes bitters

1 teaspoon raw honey

Fill a shaker cup with ice. Combine all ingredients in the shaker cup and shake well for about 30 seconds. Pour into a glass. Add a big splash of coconut cream and enjoy!

THE TURMERIC TURBO

created by The Movement Menu (Monica Stevens Le)

Ingredients:

2oz of any HB Flavor (except BB)

4oz of Spice Rum

1/2 oz of Real Maple Syrup

Dash of cinnamon

Combine all ingredients in a shaker cup and shake well for about 30 seconds. Pour into a glass. Taste great over ice or in a martini glass.

CASA SUPER BOWL

1.5 oz. Casamigos Blanco

1 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

.5 oz. Simple Syrup

2 Dashes Orange Bitters

Top off with Blonde Beer

Method: Combine all ingredients, except beer into a tin shaker. Add ice. Shake vigorously. Strain into pint glass, and add fresh ice. Top off with Blonde Beer. Garnish with Football Lime Wedge.

ROYAL CHERRY WATER ICE



1.5 oz. Crown Royal Deluxe

3 oz. Cherry Juice

Splash of Grenadine

Top with Club Soda

ROYAL DYNASTY

1.5 oz. Crown Royal Vanilla

Top with Ginger Beer

Squeeze of Fresh Lime Juice

Garnish with Lime Wedge

CAPTAIN’S WING GLAZE (serves 10-12)

12 oz. Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum

1 tsp. Chili Powder

6 oz. Brown Sugar

2 tbsp. Butter

Pinch of Cayenne Pepper

Pinch of Salt

You can cheers to Justin Timberlake, the Man of the Woods with Angry Orchard’s crowd-pleasing Man of the Orchard cocktail, created by NYC-based mixology partner Jeremy Oertel.

MAN OF THE ORCHARD

3 oz Angry Orchard Crisp Apple

1.5 oz Aged Rum

0.5 oz Toasted Marshmallow Syrup**

Cinnamon Smoked Rocks Glass*

Method: First smoke the rocks glass. Once completed, add Angry Orchard Crisp Apple, Aged Rum and Toasted Marshmallow Syrup over ice. Stir and top with Toasted marshmallow on a stick.

*How to Smoke Rocks Glass: Light a cinnamon stick on fire using a torch or gas burner on a stove. Blow out flames and allow to smolder. Place on a plate and cover with an upside down rocks glass and let sit for a minute or two. The glass should fill up with smoke.

**Toasted Marshmallow Syrup

Ingredients:

1 cup Water

1 cup Sugar

1 tsp Vanilla Extract

8 large Marshmallows

Keep in mind Angry Orchard Crisp Apple (5% ABV): The flagship style Crisp Apple is a hard cider that provides a fruit-forward flavor, like biting into a fresh apple, that’ll leave you refreshed and ready for the game.

However, remember the two most important words during the Super Bowl: Drink. Responsibly. Angry Orchard Easy Apple (4.2% ABV) is a light, easy-drinking cider option perfect for prolonged sipping.

HollywoodLifers, check out the gallery above to look at these tasty drinks. Are you excited for the Super Bowl?