Ayesha & Steph Curry Expecting Baby #3 — See Her Sweet Pregnancy Reveal

Ayesha & Steph Curry are going to be 3-time parents! The NBA couple are officially expecting again, and apparently it was a surprise! See Ayesha’s baby bump here!

Ayesha Curry, 28, is pregnant! The star, who’s married to NBA player Stephen Curry, 29, announced the news via Instagram on Feb. 2, and we could not be more thrilled for the adorable duo! The two are already proud parents to daughters Ryan, 2, and Riley, 5, and we just know the girls are going to make amazing big sisters. Ayesha also admitted that this exciting news came as a surprise, but she and Steph are clearly over-the-moon about adding to their family! Click here to see super cute pics of Riley Curry.

“Heyyyy how did this happen?” Ayesha captioned a photo of her sporting a tiny baby bump. “Curry party of 5. Feeling very blessed… and very sick. Yippie! #curryfor3 😍.” Aw! In the pic, the expectant mother is sporting a white tee with the words “Preggers” on it, which also happens to be the same shirt Beyonce famously rocked while expecting twins. Along with her tee, Ayesha had on white wide-leg pants and silver hoop earrings. In the first image, she’s looking down at her stomach with a confused look on her face, but in the next one, she’s happily smiling at the camera. SO sweet!

Of course fans immediately starting congratulating the family. “They’re gunna have another stunner 😍,” one commenter wrote alongside the post. Another gushed, “Ahhh yessssss I’m so excited!!” But while the bundle of joy may have come as a surprise to the Currys, Ayesha has admitted in the past that Steph wanted another child. “[Steph would] have three more kids right now if he could,” Ayesha said in the June 2016 issue of Parents magazine.

In the same interview, Ayesha sweetly gushed about her husband, revealing he’s a great dad to Riley and Ryan. “The thing I love about him is that he’s not too cool for school,” the cookbook author divulged. “He’ll get down on the floor and play with the girls. He’ll put on dress-up clothes if he has to, and he’s very patient, which is something I’m not. We balance each other out.” Congrats again, you two!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you excited for Ayesha and Steph?