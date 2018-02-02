Scott Baio In Tears After Nicole Eggert Urges Him To Admit Sex Misconduct For ‘Sake Of His Daughter’

Scott Baio is reeling from Nicole Eggert’s comment that he needs to admit his alleged sexual misconduct towards her for the sake of his child. We’ve got his tearful response.

The he-said/she-said between former Charles in Charge stars Scott Baio, 57, and Nicole Eggert over whether or not he allegedly molested her as a teen has taken another dark turn. The 46-year-old blonde called him out once again on Feb. 2 when confronted by paparazzi while on morning walk and this time she dragged his child into their feud. “He knows the truth. I’d like to see him come clean for the sake of his daughter. Be a good parent,” she told TMZ’s camera crew. The site immediately contacted Scott to get his response and oh man, he really lost it that Nicole brought his 10-year-old daughter Bailey into their ugly accusations about each other.

In a Skype interview with the site’s Harvey Levin, 67, Scott had to have Nicole’s words repeated to him because he was in total shock at first. He took a long pause, put his hand over his face then appeared as if he was going to break down with his eyes welling up with tears. “I can’t imagine the sense of desperation Nicole Eggert has to stoop this low. That’s unconscionable,” he said then look a long pause where he looked like he was about to lose it completely.

“It’s unconscionable,” he added before saying he was done talking about what may or may not happened between him and Nicole when she was a teen. She initially made her allegations against Scott in a Jan. 27 tweet that read, “Ask @ scottbaio what happened in his garage at his house when I was a minor. Creep.” The next day during a Facebook live session with fans Scott said that he had consensual sex with Nicole just one time, but he said that she was 18 when it happened. The actress then went on Megyn Kelly ‘s talk show two days later to allege that he sexually assaulted her by “penetrating” her with his fingers when she was only 14. This has been one crazy back and forth.

Harvey pressed on, telling the Happy Days actor that he could see how upset he was, but that he thought it was important that he respond to Nicole saying he should “come clean” for the sake of his little girl. Scott took a long breath and then said, “Bringing my child into this? My child has nothing to do with this. This is someone making up stories about me. Any why stoop to that level? Why? What’s the point? It’s just so upsetting. It’s low and it’s desperate,” he added, clearly agitated. “I’m done. I’m just done with this. This is getting crazy.” And with that he was outta there.

